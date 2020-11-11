Are Lacazette and Aubameyang missing the Arsenal fans?

Are Auba and Laca missing the fans?

A lot of Arsenal fans have ben criticising our front two of Lacazette and Aubameyang recently due to the lack of goals scored, something which we know they are capable of doing with the fire power they have between them.

There was also a time where the two were unplayable and unstoppable, but ever since Aubameyang has signed his contract extension both of the boys, despite Laca going on a scoring run in consecutive games, have really gone off the boil.

Tiredness of course plays a part and it is understandable given the unprecedented times we are going through that the focus may have shifted. The lack of rest and preseason and the general packed fixture list they have to contend with can’t be easy either.

But I feel that it goes deeper and maybe their lack of goals and lack of communication and understanding on the pitch, is down to the fact that fans are not present in the stadiums and they are missing the chants and the singing, or lack of singing, depending how you look at it, of Arsenal fans both home and away. Maybe they feel that without the fans they don’t need to showboat and give us the sublime, creative football we are used to, but they fail to realise fans watch from home as well.

Players have had to get used to playing their beloved game without fans and behind closed doors which is something that is unusual to them, but if Arsenal are to get back up to the top where they belong, along with the creativity that is lacking, Aubameyang and Lacazette will very quickly have to dig deep and find that partnership and connection that first made people stand up and take notice, because if they continue going how they are, then there wont ever be fans back in the stadiums watching them, as if they feel how I do, I do not want to be sitting on a cold, wet, wintery night in a packed up stadium, to see my boys lose when I know what they are really capable of!

So Auba and Laca if you are reading this, please find that form that made us all fall in love with you both, on and off the pitch, and give us something to look forward to week in week out again!

Shenel Osman