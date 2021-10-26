Are Liverpool aimimg for Arsenal’s Invincible record again this season?

Liverpool’s form is rather worrying!

Many seasons have passed where we have come out with nothing to our name. Sometimes nothing and sometimes the odd FA Cup and Community Shield.

And for now at least, the only thing us Arsenal fans have to go on is our amazing historical Invincibles season.

Yes they say ‘do not live in the past’ but that season for me will always be the best for Arsenal, unless replicated or we win the treble.

The Invincibles title and going 49 games unbeaten under our belt is something that will forever live with us fans and the players, something that is just amazing to achieve.

Yet looking at this season after every team bar one has lost, should we be worried or relaxed that we have it again for another season at least or are the days of losing it drawing closer?

The last time our title was under threat was two years ago. The season Liverpool won the title and came so close, 44 games close in fact. But it took a shock 3-0 defeat to Watford in February 2019-2020 to keep the unbeaten title at the Emirates.

That season all us fans breathed a sigh of relief but this season, something seems different with Jurgen Klopp’s side, despite drawing three games, they have not lost yet and look strong and dominant. They have averaged 3 goals a game and look very unlikely to be beaten any time soon.

So should we be worried with the form that they are in that they will get closer and even surpass us to the Invincibles title or will they finally be beaten when their schedule becomes even tougher?

At the moment they are in all competitions but as the intensity of the games and the scheduling of the games gets tougher, heres hoping they will slip up and have an off night so that we can still have hold of that title.

Yes, we haven’t won the Champions League and we haven’t won the League in a long time but the Invincibles season, was and is a feat in itself and if that too is taken away from us then we really will have nothing left! Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_