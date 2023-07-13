Are Liverpool going to be a big threat to Arsenal next season?

While Liverpool appeared to have lost their mojo in the Premier League last season, Arsenal seemed to have recovered theirs; their fortunes appeared to have flipped. The Gunners found themselves as the team that gave Manchester City, who have been the real deal in the Premier League for the last six years, a run for their money.

However, unlike Jurgen Klopp’s success in the 2019–20 season, Mikel Arteta could not dethrone Pep Guardiola as league champion. Arteta and his team will strive to win the league again next season.

They’ve made the required additions, signing top stars like Kai Havertz, who has already signed, and Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz, whose deals will be announced soon. Although there is optimism that the Gunners will be equipped enough to outwit City in the league after this window, there are rumblings that the Citizens may not be the only threat next season.

Liverpool, with players like Luis Diaz, Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo, and Darwin Nunez, and a transformed midfield with recruits Alexis Mac Allister and Dominic Szoboslai, as well as an inspired Trent Alexander Arnold, might be revitalised to compete for the league title next season.

After Timber’s, Rice’s, and Havertz’s deals, Arsenal is still keen on making signings, hoping they will be as good as we expect them to be. Liverpool may be back to their best, but shocker! Arsenal understands how it feels to be at the top and intends to do everything to stay there.

Do you think the Reds will be a threat next season?

Darren N

