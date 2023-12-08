Are Liverpool now the biggest danger to Arsenal’s title ambitions?

There’s big competition for Arsenal and it doesn’t look like it is Manchester City! (Although that could change!)

There is no denying that City is a big rival and competition for Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title as we saw last season. But this season there is a new name in the hat that we definitely should not rule out!

I am not saying we should forget City or any of the other teams, but we should be really wary of Liverpool.

After they had a bit of dodgy start to the season, they have seemingly found their feet and are going about their own business quietly and calmly in the background raking up the three points, while City, Chelsea and Manchester United struggle along the way and are just a tad inconsistent right now which of course is good news for us as long as we can capitalise on it.

So with the way things are going this season yet again it seems like it could be Arsenals title to lose. Now I know there is a long way to go but if we keep doing what we are doing and the teams behind us keep dropping points then surely we should be on course to win the league..

Of course there will be more twists and turns to come and although I don’t want them to, I am sure Arsenal will drop points because everyone will at some point as we are seeing.

So although yet again we have a good a chance as any to win the League this season, – well we thought that last season too, let’s say no more about that- let’s not rule out City but especially let’s not rule out Liverpool!

But come May if we are still sitting pretty then maybe, just maybe, it will be our year!

Here’s hoping hey Gooners!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

