Are Man City aiming to hijack Arsenal’s move for Ben White?

According to all the Arsenal transfer rumours so far, the Gunners biggest target after losing out to Aston Villa for Emi Buendia, has been the Brighton defender Ben White, with Arsenal being reported to be in the process of offering 50m for the England international.

It has been made clear by every England player involved in transfer rumours that they are refusing to have any contact regarding transfer moves until they have finished getting England as far as possible in the Euros before holding any talks with prospective suitors.

In fact, White himself said in a long interview:

On the speculation, he told talkSPORT: “It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise.” On whether he talks to teammates about it, he added: “Not really. “You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it

But today, according to the Express, Man City have held preliminary talks with Brighton star White, giving Arsenal cause for concern. apparently because the Transfer Window Podcast has said that White has suddenly become a target for Pep Guardiola.

I am sure that the point of the article was, quite rightly, to point out that Man City would be able to offer White much higher wages, and of course, practically guaranteed European football, but do find it very difficult to belive that City “has held preliminary talks with White” at any time in the last two weeks.

So, should Arsenal really be worried about Man City hijacking our move for White?