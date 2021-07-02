Are Man City aiming to hijack Arsenal’s move for Ben White?

According to all the Arsenal transfer rumours so far, the Gunners biggest target after losing out to Aston Villa for Emi Buendia, has been the Brighton defender Ben White, with Arsenal being reported to be in the process of offering 50m for the England international.
It has been made clear by every England player involved in transfer rumours that they are refusing to have any contact regarding transfer moves until they have finished getting England as far as possible in the Euros before holding any talks with prospective suitors.
In fact, White himself said in a long interview:
On the speculation, he told talkSPORT: “It’s nice, it’s happened quite a lot over the last two years, there’s been a lot of noise.” On whether he talks to teammates about it, he added: “Not really. “You don’t know what’s true and what’s not. So there’s no real point talking about it
But today, according to the Express, Man City have held preliminary talks with Brighton star White, giving Arsenal cause for concern. apparently because the Transfer Window Podcast has said that White has suddenly become a target for Pep Guardiola.
I am sure that the point of the article was, quite rightly, to point out that Man City would be able to offer White much higher wages, and of course, practically guaranteed European football, but do find it very difficult to belive that City “has held preliminary talks with White” at any time in the last two weeks.
So, should Arsenal really be worried about Man City hijacking our move for White?
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
No I don’t think we should be worried, atm it’s just speculation from no reputable source. First there was speculation man city were interested than later on Everton looking to hijack this deal but I would take those rumours it with a pinch of salt as I remember the same thing happened with Gabriel last summer with rumours Man utd and psg were trying to steal in. Also the fairly reliable Chris Wheatley said the deal to us is all but done, just waiting for the euro’s conclusion.
Agent Raheem has been chatting him up so yes, City have held talks with him. But, would he play ahead of Stones and Dias or any of the other plethora of defenders at City? I doubt it very much.
Unlikely to have any substance – just media adding 2 and 2 to get a story, Nevertheless I can never help worrying even if its the guy in the corner shop saying “have you heard…?”!
Can’t finalise a transfer while a player’s at the Euros is the most likely reason its still on the table. Also possible Brighton delaying hoping for more buyers. Finally but least likely its Arsenal up to their old tricks trying to save 99p. Be furious if it is!
Everton are in for him now too apparently.
True or not, nothing would surprise me.
Whether you’re up for the White deal or not, messing this one up after all we’ve read (granted we don’t know the real facts) would be beyond farcical.
Yes the Euro’s are preventing this one getting done and dusted, but our dealings in the market are beyond painful – torturous for us fans.
Spuds are starting to get their business going, as I suspect the likes of Everton will.
Does anyone else dream of Arsenal going in for the required quality (at our current “level”) and getting the deal DONE !
I just hope and pray we don’t land Lokonga, Tavares & White, and then take our foot off the gas.
So very much more to do.
Let’s hope things shift now teams are getting knocked out of that distraction called the Euro’s.
Wish Man City Snap him.. 50m for White is too much!!
Hope some one else buys him and we are speared the share stupidity of this transfer.
I hope someone else signs this guy and forces Arteta to concentrate on developing the £27 million, 19 year old defender he already has in his squad.
Rumours, Rumours, giving me tumours.
Approaching it from another angle,do they have 250Million to spend?Graelish 100M,Kane 100M Ben White 50M