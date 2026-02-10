Are Man City now slight favourites in the title race?

Like many Gooners, I had this past weekend pencilled in for being a decisive couple of days in the title race.
If we could beat Sunderland, we knew we would send Man City to Anfield 24 hours later, nine points behind us.
Pep Guardiola has had better versions who have struggled to win at Liverpool, let alone with the pressure of even a draw not being good enough. Out of Bernardo Silva’s own mouth, one of their leaders was saying that usually 1-1 on the red half of Merseyside is a decent result, but on Sunday, the visitors felt their fight for the Championship would be over without a win.
City shows character
Any kind of victory would have been a statement, but if their manager could have written the perfect route to victory, it would have been this. With 10 minutes to go, 1-0 down, the Spaniard was slumped in his chair. A lot of teams in that situation go through the motions. It took character to do what City did. Coached by a winner, Pep will know there is so much about the closing stages he can use to make his men believe they can now put together a winning sequence.
The 55-year-old knows the key advantage he has over Mikel Arteta is a dressing room that knows how to get over the line in April / May.
Some of my peers have tried to downplay this as having any impact on Arsenal, yet I sense they protest too much.
Uneasy feeling
It’s rare to feel dread and an uneasy feeling in your stomach when your team is not even playing. It did feel like it was the Gunners who had conceded in stoppage time.
Now, if City win on Wednesday, we go to Brentford on Thursday with the gap at three points. That’s how quickly momentum can change in top-level sport.
It would take us to then blink before our rivals for Mr Guardiola to point out that with the leaders still to visit the Etihad (where Arteta has never won), it really wouldn’t take a lot for the Premiership to go back to Manchester.
Dan Smith
It’s all talkabout glass half empty on here.
Give it a rest ffs.
Agree entirely with that…..
Just as well the script writer does not run a bookie shop !!
Here we go again!
CBD
As Chris Humphrey above has pointed out, glass half full v glass half empty. Heaven forbid the season had been neck and neck. Are we as people that fragile that we can’t go into the Brentford game believing in the players to show their best side?
Yes Sue I predicted we would win
That what it’s about Dan. If we can’t believe in our team then heaven help the players who need our backing to cross the line.
I’m away so haven’t been watching but if my family says that Liverpool and City were not really any better than each other and Allison makes a terrible mistake that alters the outcome, then I have to believe that there are still difficulties facing City.
It’s a fair point but given how exceptional Arsenal have been on all fronts this season, I think calling Man City “Favourites” after 1 win against an iffy Liverpool is a bit premature. Yes their experience in getting over-the-line is important and it’s certainly a worry for us, but so far so good for Arsenal. 6 points and better goal difference feels like it could be enough because Arsenal have been both resourceful and resilient this season.
Arsenal – 52% chance.
Man City – 48% chance.
I believe this team has added a bit more maturity this season and that will help us get over the line this time.
We will know on Thursday the strength of their maturity and mentality then we will have a better understanding of what to expect for the remaining 12 games.
Not according to the bookmakers. They make Arsenal red hot favourites, even after the amazing weekend that city didn’t manage to improve their position. Arsenal 1/4 city 17/4. My bookmaker rides around in a Ferrari, the punters turn up on push bikes. Arsenal are red hot favourites.
If you are that confident Dan, the odds in a two horse race are as good as you will get ever on City, put your shirt and your house on it.
For me the key to their tittle push would be Halland, him firing all cylinders would be huge in their push. Without him finding his form, they’re not good enough to challenge.
But Arsenal are firing all cylinders now, with Havertz in the side they’re becoming more ruthless. But will Havertz maintain this form, despite being not full fit? Time will tell how Arsenal cope/play away from home in the next 3 games.
I would believe the odds given by the bookmakers who deal with real money, not emotions and feelings.
IF City win, it is because we capitulated again, because we lost and dropped points; City can’t win without us dropping points.
IF City overtake us and we don’t win the title, then Arteta should be fired immediately. 4 straight years of finishing 2nd, and collapsing 3 years in a row, buck stops with the manager; his selections, tactics, and decisions.
However, I believe we win this year, in fact I believe we will widen the gap and finish above City with a double digit lead. City are more fragile than ever, and I think they fall short.
City favorites? How counter-intuitive is this?
A team trailing in 2nd place, still lack the consistency we show, and are somehow favorites? Leave the emotions and feelings out of it.
Agree with most of what you put.
If they are so good at getting over the line,how come they didn’t do it last season? For me it’s simple: Arsenal has been the most consistent team in the league from the start of the season, just like Liverpool were,last season. Consistency counts for more than “knowing how to get over the line”.
City haven’t been consistent and no one can convince me that all of a sudden they are going to turn into something they havent been since 2024! 5 draws and 5 losses tells a better story than their lucky win against Liverpool.It’s not like City dominated the game. Alison made an error .