Pep Guardiola has claimed that Manchester City have no targets going into the January transfer window, and that they will not be adding to their current quota, despite the fact that they trail Arsenal in the Premier League table.

The Citizens have won the last two editions of the English top flight, but opted to change things up this year by playing with an out and out striker in Erling Haaland. While his signing has been a massive coup, that hasn’t seen they take a grip on top spot in the division as they have previously, and actually trailed by five points on Christmas Day.

While City look to have a battle on their hands for the title, their manager has claimed that they will not be looking to strengthen their playing squad during the January window, in contrast to Arsenal who have promised to be active.

“I think we’re not going to sign any player in January, so we’re going to finish this way,” Pep Guardiola said. “I don’t know what’s going to happen but since I arrived from Abu Dhabi, with Txiki Begiristain and everyone, there wasn’t any name on the table.”

The Gunners are being linked with bringing in a forward, possibly in the shape of Joao Felix or Mykhalo Mudryk according to rumours, while a midfielder isn’t ruled out given our long-standing interest in Youri Tielemans, although our CM area has proven to be one of our strongest so far this term.

Given City’s strength in depth, I think it is hardly a surprise that they are willing to stick with their current quota, and given our limited playing numbers, it also makes sense for us to be active. It is likely safer to play it the way Pep is however, given that bringing in the wrong type of character could disrupt the backroom on occasion, but given our record with our selective transfer activity in recent windows, it is hard to feel negative about anything that our club does.

Overall we are both likely to be doing the right thing for our own clubs, but who will prevail at the end of the season, time will tell…

Where do you think City should be looking to improve their squad? Do you think they are right to stick with what they have despite falling behind?

Patrick

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta on West Ham, Nketiah’s success and Wenger’s comeback and winning run.

Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids