Are Man City softening Arsenal up ahead of future bid for Bukayo Saka?

Mikel Arteta identified Man City’s Gabriel Jesus as his top target well ahead of the summer transfer window, and once the player agreed to Arsenal’s terms it didn’t take too long for Pep Guardiola to agree a reasonable transfer fee and Arteta has made an excellent start to his summer dealings.

Now, we are fully expecting Arsenal to persuade Zinchecko to follow his team-mate to the Emirates, as yet again Guardiola has made it easy for Arteta to get his man by quickly agreeing the sale fee in just a few days, leaving Arteta to sort out personal terms with the Ukranian.

Now today the Daily Mail has surmised that Man City are hoping to strike a deal for Bukayo Saka in the future, if the young Arsenal superstar continues to decline putting his signature on a new contract. Saka still has two years left on his present deal, but the report is also saying that the 20 year-old may put any further talks off until next summer once we know if the Gunners have finally made it back into the Champions League, either by winning the Europa League or finishing in the Top Four.

Obviously with Saka’s talent he will want his skills to be seen in Europe’s elite competition, and that is one thing that Pep Guardiola can virtually guarantee, whereas Arsenal fans are still to be convinced that Mikel Arteta is the man to take us back to the top table.

But surely this must be the make-or-break season for Arteta. The amount of funds that has been invested must surely pay dividends in the coming season, so that Arteta can persuade all his young stars that he is taking Arsenal on the right trajectory to one day in the near future to challenge Man City and Liverpool for the League title.

We keep hearing that Saka loves Arsenal and will surely sign a new contract extension, but will he first want proof that Arsenal’s ambitions match his own?

Darren N

