Are Man City softening Arsenal up ahead of future bid for Bukayo Saka?

Mikel Arteta identified Man City’s Gabriel Jesus as his top target well ahead of the summer transfer window, and once the player agreed to Arsenal’s terms it didn’t take too long for Pep Guardiola to agree a reasonable transfer fee and Arteta has made an excellent start to his summer dealings.
Now, we are fully expecting Arsenal to persuade Zinchecko to follow his team-mate to the Emirates, as yet again Guardiola has made it easy for Arteta to get his man by quickly agreeing the sale fee in just a few days, leaving Arteta to sort out personal terms with the Ukranian.
Now today the Daily Mail has surmised that Man City are hoping to strike a deal for Bukayo Saka in the future, if the young Arsenal superstar continues to decline putting his signature on a new contract. Saka still has two years left on his present deal, but the report is also saying that the 20 year-old may put any further talks off until next summer once we know if the Gunners have finally made it back into the Champions League, either by winning the Europa League or finishing in the Top Four.
Obviously with Saka’s talent he will want his skills to be seen in Europe’s elite competition, and that is one thing that Pep Guardiola can virtually guarantee, whereas Arsenal fans are still to be convinced that Mikel Arteta is the man to take us back to the top table.
But surely this must be the make-or-break season for Arteta. The amount of funds that has been invested must surely pay dividends in the coming season, so that Arteta can persuade all his young stars that he is taking Arsenal on the right trajectory to one day in the near future to challenge Man City and Liverpool for the League title.
We keep hearing that Saka loves Arsenal and will surely sign a new contract extension, but will he first want proof that Arsenal’s ambitions match his own?
Darren N
If he was 24/25 years old I’d understand but for the next 2-3 years there’s probably no better place for him than playing as many games as he likes in his favourite position. Arsenal and Saka are a good match.
If we buy a midfielder who can defend well, one that brings goals (Paqueta/Tielemans/Savic), a forward that offers something a bit different (Scamacca/Gakpo/Isak), and possibly get Foster on a free if Leno leaves, we can hopefully have a great season and convince Saka to stay long term.
Hope you’re all having a nice weekend 🙂
I don’t think so
2 players who were or are not wanted at Man City and we have dropped them a nice 80 odd million if we do sign zinchenko
Win win for man city as they have now signed probably the best CF in world football with the money .
Unfortunately we have to feed off their scraps and I can not see that changing anytime soon.
Fair question to raise Darren regarding Saka’s thinking and ambitions. Who really knows except Saka, who may himself be undecided and waiting to see how we finish the season.
That’s why this year top 4 IS A MUST, not only for Arteta but for the players as well. Growth from players and managers needs to be seen.
Otherwise it’s time to consider other managers, an honest assessment and accountability.
If Saka is ambitious, he wont wait to see if we qualify for the CL. If City want him he will go, why would he wait to see something that we are not going to win, when he could actually play for a team that could.
Some of the players have eyes to see and brains to think. Not all that glitters are gold. Take a look at Grealish. A £100m player who rarely get a start.
Grealish is playing for a team that won the league and could win the CL. He went from Villa for the challenge, i dont get your point. He will/would win zip all at Villa. Its called ambition.
The point IS that players want to PLAY! Grealish does not play now he is at City, even half as much as when at Villa.
I’d have thought that was not too difficult to understand, but seems it is at least for you!
Yeah, Saka seems to be holding out for the next summer
If we get a decent offer for him, we’d better take it. Liverpool strengthened their squad by selling Suarez, Coutinho and Sterling, so we must be decisive as well
Jesus isn’t scrap, man city does a lot of rotation, would you say Grealish / Sterling is scrap,
Pep rotates well compared to Chelsea,
I really hope Saka signs a new deal, we can’t afford to sell cheap,
If not we could sell and get Sane.
If Saka doesn’t sign, sell immediately! Time to stop acting like a small club.