Are Man United and Arsenal really six years behind Liverpool right now?

Are Arsenal and Man United really 5-6 years behind Liverpool? by AndersS
The other day, I had the audacity to hint that we are actually not doing so bad with our current 4th spot. It provoked a lot of debate, which is fine.
One of the arguments against my claim, comes up in several discussions, and that is, we are only 4th because others, like Man United, are doing particularly bad this year, so we are not in our “rightful” place.
A very degrading look at ourselves, I think. But is there any truth in it?
We currently have 63 points and 4 games to play. My prediction is, we will finish with something between 66 and 73 points when the season is over. It could of course be less, and we could also win all 4 games and end on 75 points. But I believe 66-73 should cover nearly all probabilities.
Last season (20/21) 3rd place was 69 points and 4th was 67 points. The year before both 3rd and 4th were 66 points. Using that as a yardstick, we are possibly on the way to get more points than 4th in the previous 2 years. Hardly a sign that that we would be getting Top 4, due to abnormal performances by other teams, if we were to get it.
Over the past 6-7 weeks, I have come across some interesting facts about Manchester United, and also something which I find quite astonishing.
Firstly, the facts. If you do a “league table” in the years after Sir Alex Ferguson left Man United at the end of the 2012/13 season and up to the middle of March this year, Manchester United would come in 5th. Just ahead of us.
Now, everybody have been able to see that Man United have been struggling and haven’t challenged for the title in those years. But to me, it was still very surprising to see this. I can add an extra fact. We look like almost certain to finish above them this year, and that will actually be the 6th time in 9 seasons that we finish above them. So, in reality, it is not an odd occurrence, for Man United to be behind us, as some may think.
I admit that I used to think the recipe for success in the PL is fairly easy to understand. It only takes 2 ingredients:
1) Buy a lot of expensive world class players
2) Hire a world class manager to manage
If nothing else, Man United have proved that it isn’t quite so simple. Over the years their spending on players is almost top of the pile. It is right up there with their local rivals, Man City.
And their list of managers who have failed to achieve what was expected, includes at least 2 managers you would call world class. The list also includes a hand picked manager profile (David Moyes), a former player and now an internationally renowned manager, albeit it in a somewhat strange mix of being a temporary manager and partly responsible for selecting the next manager.
No matter how you look at it, Man U have proved that the recipe for a successful team is a bit more complicated.
A team, which have proved they have the right recipe at the moment is Liverpool. Exactly what it is, isn’t quite so obvious. Of course Klopp seems to be the main factor. As I see it, he has built a very strong team with an intense pressing playing style almost all other teams struggle to cope with. But he hasn’t done it through buying a lot of expensive world class players. In his time, Liverpool’s nett spending is below ours, and a lot below that of Man United.
That leads me to the earlier mentioned astonishing thing about Man United. After United lost heavily to Liverpool a couple of weeks ago, their manager Rangnick, was quoted as saying that Man United are six years behind Liverpool!! If that is true, Man United in 9 years have managed to go from being champions to be 6 years behind Liverpool, while spending a h… of a lot more money on players, and on managers too. Some accomplishment, if you ask me.
I wish the press had been a bit more alert, and had asked Rangnick, how he has reached thar conclusion. What exact factors are we talking about, and why exactly 6 years?
Now, I am not blind to the fact that some things can be said “in the heat of the moment”. But nor am I qualified to rule out what an internationally renowned manager says. Even if I were to say that Rangnick has probably exaggerated a bit, I can’t help thinking that getting back to the top for us, is a long process, as it is for Man United. Maybe not 6 years, but certainly some years. I am also convinced it can only be done with a carefully thought out plan, and the right people to implement it.
Do we have that plan?
I think we have plan, which may work. The youth strategy may not have been 100% from the beginning of Arteta’s reign, but I believe it is now, and I believe the whole organization is behind it. An absolute must for any plan, I think. And I don’t see any other trustworthy plans suggested.
Do we have the right people to implement it? That remains to be seen. I think that those claiming, you can’t compare Arteta to Klopp are absolutely right. Klopp’s achievements speak for themselves in that comparison. But where do we find another Klopp? Anyway, the current state to me, is, we are clearly progressing at the moment, and no matter, what happens for the rest of the season, I will eat my hat if Arteta gets sacked before next season.
Whether you are for or against Arteta, I suggest you accept that fact and hope for the best. Maybe even find positives in it. After that, he will still need to show more progress.
Will it take us 6 years? You tell me.
Anders S
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Video – Mikel Arteta Talks about Arsenal’s massive win over West Ham, injuries and the team’s “character”
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Hard to say.
Liverpool have already paved away for Salah to leave by buying Jota and Diaz (both primarily wingers). They plan quite well for the future.
We, I think, have a good core at the moment but lack IT-factor. A class striker and possibly a winger who plays with unlimited confidence is what we are lacking up front. If I would have to give an example of such player, I would say Nkunku at the moment.
Midfield obviously needs a revamp so when we are linked with players like Aurelien or Fabian Ruiz, I do hope such players are on the agenda. Elneny should stay as a squad player, Xhaka too if we have no good bids coming and Partey’s fitness issues scream ‘unreliable’ at the moment.
Defense is okay, but I wouldn’t mind reinforcements there either. Gabriel is our only left-footed centre-back. Tomiyasu could play LCB but as MA hasn’t put him there yet, I think he will stay on the right side.
Also, Tierney being on the same boat with Partey and Nuno being very shaky at times, a decent, reliable LB wouldn’t hurt us either.
Our squad is thin and we need players. 2-3 incoming players will not be enough.
The centre-back positions will be a difficult one to solve.
So we have decent squad player in Holding, then the super expensive White. Saliba is most definitely coming back and Gabriel on the left.
I personally still hope Mavropanos could be brought back as he represents every aspect in a defender that I admire. It looks like Stuttgart will be relegated which means they will only have the option to sign him permanently (not obligation) so maybe there’s still hope there.
Man United board made a blunder by signing the old Ronaldo. He’s scored plenty of goals, but his non-existing high press has made his team highly inconsistent
On the other hand, Arsenal have sent their ineffective high pressers away to Super Lig and La Liga. After Lacazette leaves, the club can invest in a much younger CF
Based on FSG’s timeline at Liverpool, I predict a major achievement in 2027, if a new manager comes in the summer. This is why Arsenal had better extend Arteta’s contract as soon as possible, to expedite the process
Gai, I think I agree with you. In fairness to Arteta, he may not be the perfect coach many Arsenal fans want but he’s got loads of potential and doing OK. A minimum of two years contractract extension for him would help the process of returning to top4 regularly. He did somethings right ie released some deadwoods, disciplined and sent out an ineffective captain and also gave a promising Odegard an opportunity to captain for 4 matches, he bought well in the market. Arteta should be backed with more funds in the summer I believe he will do better. Though not without his own flaws as he could be vindictive with certain underperforming players. But he is a positive coach. Top6 is sure for Arsenal but if he can get us top4 he would be highly revered.
When you look at klopp at Liverpool you notice something. He doesn’t just buy a player, he buys the right player , a player he feels and knows will fit right into his style of play and system. Take Mane for instance, united wanted him but were not really sure , so when he scored a brace against l/pool , kloop immediately had is eye on him . Klopp has is eye on our martinelli . he brought back salah who was a flop at Chelsea and wasn’t really that extraordinary at Roma . He brought in Matip whose career was nose diving then he bought van dijk and it all just gelled. Took a few years but when it cliqued boy did it clique.
Arsenal needs a solid recruitment office with a good eye for the ‘right’ payers. Wenger bought Freddie Djunberg, Anelka, Hleb, Eduardo to name a few , they were cheap , not really known by the world , but were the ‘right’ players.
Emperor you are right. If you observe Arteta is not far he bought T.Pathey, Odegard, B. White, Tomiyasu and Tavares and renewed Bukayo Saka’d contract. I think only Tavares is not up to scratch among them. If Arteta could get his own CF Arsenal would do better next season. With Arsenal thin squad he is still bringing the best out of our thin squad. I think there is hope for Arsenal next season. Especially if we finish in Top6 or top4 and the coach is backed with funds.
I don’t believe we are as much as 6years behind Liverpool at the moment. But smart procurement will ensure it stays that way. If we buy smart and reasonable, we will reach their level in 2-3years. More importantly, if the group of players continue to play for themselves and have the same goal, we will do very well soon.
Defence is key, sorting it out completely is paramount. Liverpool went the final step when they signed Virgil van D.
I remember a time during Kloop’s earlier times. They played against Sunderland and came from 2-0 to get a draw and celebrated. These period, they would do well against bigger teams and struggle against lower opposition. It was like a formation period for this team we see now. They bought right to complement gradually.
We can get there with continued hardwork, dedication from players and staff, smart buying.
What a brilliant article.
6years? I doubt it, we must not get carried away but I think if we stick to this coach and back him, there is sign of good things to speak of in 2years.
He is yet to sign any attacking players, that’s why am doubting his ability to sight a good striker for us this summer, as fact has proven, high buys doesn’t mean a player is good enough for us, we just need the right recruitment.
He has manage to improve so many players this season, like Xhaka, Saka , ESR and Nketia.
I don’t know how Pepe would react, will he prefer staying as 2nd choice to ever reliable Saka or prefer to leave?, what of Saliba? Will he want to come back and compete with our already settled defence without Guaranteed spot every week. Though with European competition we now have reason to accomodate those guys but I still don’t know.
On their day I do think this team is good enough only with addition of a more prolific striker and we can compete with Liverpool and city. This idea is from my observation on our games with Liverpool and city this season. Though we lost all, it doesn’t seems like we are far far off them apart from the thrashing in this 1st half of the season when the team is still not well organised