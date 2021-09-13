Are Ramsdale and Leno set for a fair fight for Arsenal’s number one spot? (Opinion)

Mikel Arteta moved to praise Aaron Ramsdale for his performance against Norwich this weekend, but will the English shot-stopper get a fair shot at keeping the number one role?
Bernd Leno has been the club’s first-choice between the sticks since displacing Petr Cech in October 2018, but his performances in recent seasons has raised questions.
Even when Emiliano Martinez appeared un-droppable after playing a key role in guiding the club to FA Cup and Community Shield glory, Arteta was unwilling to admit that Leno would not be set to take his first-choice role back, which ultimately saw the Argentine leave much to the dismay of our fans, but Leno now looks to have a new challenger for his spot.
While the former Bayer Leverkusen man has shipped nine goals from our opening three league matches, Aaron has denied all challengers in his opening 180 minutes of football for our club, as well as keeping another clean sheet in a behind closed doors friendly with Brentford during the international break.
He looked a formidable force in a tough clash at the weekend, with his communication skills shining through, and you would imagine that he should already have his name cemented into next week’s starting line-up assuming he stays fit, but I fear that may not be the case.
I wouldn’t be overly shocked if Leno was to come back into the side to take on Burnley come Saturday, with our new summer signing being told that he will return to the team for the EFL Cup clash with Wimbledon in midweek, with a view to giving both players the opportunity to fight for their place, and show that they are both able to step-up to the challenge.
I hope I’m wrong, and that the Ramsdale has earned his spot until he makes a mistake between the sticks, while Leno should spend some time working hard to try and get that spot back, and figure out why his level of consistency has faltered.
Am I alone in believing the spot should be Ramsdale’s to lose at present?
Patrick
Ramsdale is the man in possession and as such, he should play against Burnley, particularly so as his commanding presence will be needed against a side which is dependent on set pieces for goals.We should expect an aerial bombardment so the ability of Tomi in the air should also be a big asset.
One game is not enough to confirm Ramsdale as no 1. The Norwich striker weren’t lethal against Arsenal. If he is tried against Bunely and Spuds then we would know how talented he really is. However, his ball distribution and risk taken within his box is better than Leno. But whether he make some really good saves is yet to be seen.
“Arteta was unwilling to admit that Leno would not be set to take his first-choice role back, which ultimately saw the Argentine leave much to the dismay of our fans”
You mean the same manager that publicly spoke about how proud he was to have both goalkeepers and how he wanted them to stay and keep making each other better?
You mean the same manager that told Martinez he would be our goalkeeper going into the new season while refusing to give anyone of both GK the 100% assurance as number 1?
Yeah right, only if Martinez wasn’t a coward who chose to ran at the sight of competition, he’d be our number one right now and Ramsdale won’t be in this discussion.
Back to your question, you can’t make that decision that it his spot to lose after just one game against bottom side Norwich.
What, you pitched Leno against the two best English teams last season, one the UCL winner and one the EPL winner and what did you expect?
I love Ramsdale’s confidence and his awareness, but I’m not ready to start making stupid comparisons about him and Leno right now.
Let them fight for the spot
Sorry, Ramsdale is the man.
I have lost faith in Leno from the Everton game last season.. I think he is done in Arsenal but Arsenal being Arsenal they won’t realize until it has cost us.. the two goals against Brentford were goals a keeper at the level of Arsenal should be saving.. Chelsea beat us well.. Arsenal looked dangerous and was more likely to score first against Man city until Leno conceded a lobbing header from Gundogan.. it all went down hill from there.. Ramsdale might just be the man that will give us confidence at the back I don’t care if he has been relegated twice by the way you get a lot of experience from that.. Leno is like a stranger in the team always minding his business in making mistakes, communication zero, and admin is mentioning Martinez that bitch ass nigga who was not up for a fight I don’t know why some of us can’t let go of Emi I was his biggest fan but he is an Aston Villain now so he is inconsequential to my GK problems.. bottom line Ramsdale over Leno any day!!!
What I’ve read between the lines is that Leno as said something that Arteta does not like so will be off next summer ,shame that fans so easily turned on Leno after his heroics in his first 2 seasons and that his downturn in form coincides with Artetas appointment as has quite a few other players .
Feel sorry when Ramsdale fluffs his lines for the first time with some of our fans yo yo opinions .
When Leno displaced Czech, he wasn’t the best. Arsenal was in a pressure 2 showcase him having just signed. Even when he displaced Martinez, he still wasn’t the best. He was the coach’s choice. Now Arteta has seen what we were complaining about Leno. Tomiyasu, Lokoknga, Ramsdale & Odegaard has got me thinking Edu & Arteta did a great job at the transfers. By December, we will be talking about Leno leaving in the winter window, but Arsenal will not sell then. Maybe after.
“While the former Bayer Leverkusen man has shipped nine goals from our opening three league matches, Aaron has denied all challengers in his opening 180 minutes of football for our club”
This is a fair statement and no other variables come into play like different opposition.
Man… Feels lonely not joining european football… We should have joined ESL ://
Hopefully there’s a fair internal GK competition set by Arteta
If either Leno or Ramsdale and the outfield players lose a game, the GK has to step down for the other one. This method would likely make them more focused in the games
Ramsdale did well against Norwich, but I haven’t seen anything special that sets him apart from Leno yet