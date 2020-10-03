Are Real Madrid aiming to hijack Arsenal’s move for Aouar?

I know that there are not very many Arsenal rumours around at the moment other than Partey and Aouar, and we would love to get those two in before the deadline, but today L’Equipe are saying that Real Madrid’s Zinedine Zidane is trying to hijack Arsenal’s move for Aouar.

Is this likely or is this just the Mail sensationalising the French report on an unlikely deal?

The L’Equipe story actually says that Zidane likes Aouar, but can’t do any deal this summer because of Covid-induced cash restraints, and not to mention that Los Blancos already have Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Isco and Toni Kroos avaliable for their midfield, so why bring in another one?

They do also mention that possible Madrid could ask for Aouar on a year loan with an option to buy, but again, why bring in such a talented young player now so he can just sit on the bench?

The other factor of course is that Lyon are desperate for cash themselves, but Jean-Michel Aulas has also said this week that he won’t make any sale at the last minute under any circumstances, so he is hardly going to start a dialogue with Madrid when they have been in discussions with Arsenal for ages already?

I think we can safely discount any hijacking of this deal by Madrid, don’t you think?