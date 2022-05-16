Are referees purposely helping Tottenham to have the advantage over Arsenal for Top 4?

Is Tottenham Being given An Unfair Advantage Over Arsenal In The Top 4 Race by Referees And VAR? by Abuchi Ejimofor
Tottenham secured a vital win in their crucial Premier League clash against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.
Tottenham’s win momentarily takes them ahead of Arsenal on the Premier League table with 68 points from 37 games. The gunners will be up against Newcastle tonight to try and get themselves back into 4th position.
However, Arsenal wouldn’t have been under great pressure to maintain their position on the PL table if referees and VAR have been consistent with their decisions this season.
In the last couple of games, referees and VAR have literally helped Tottenham secure maximum points. You would recall that some controversial decisions went against Arsenal in their crucial game against Tottenham last week.
Controversial penalty decision that went against Cedric Soares, Holding’s red card, and some other wrong calls ruined Arsenal’s chances of earning any point from the game.
As if that damage wasn’t enough, the referee and VAR also made a couple of wrong decisions in Tottenham’s game against Burnley yesterday.
The referee awarded a penalty to Tottenham in the closing minutes of the first half after the ball clearly struck the outstretched hand of a Burnley defender.
This is another show of inconsistency on the part of the referees and VAR. We have witnessed similar situations this season and no penalty was awarded.
Why is Tottenham benefitting from wrong VAR and referee decisions at this crucial stage of the season? Is it just a show of incompetence or the referees are purposely giving an unfair advantage to Tottenham in the top-four race?
Abuchi
What I didnt understand was the ref see the incident clearly yet didnt give the pen until after VAR asked him to have a second look , I cant understand what he saw on the screen being any different from what he saw happen live, it almost feels like VAR is saying “hold on , are you really sure you don’t want to give spurs a pen here”.
It’s becoming increasingly clear that the PL is trying to rig the 4th place for Tottenham. Even Clattenberg talked about this inconsistency in his review of the Arsenal vs Tottenham game. He only stopped short of calling ref Tierney incompetent.
This is a good question and nobody is saying anything. It could be that money have exchanged hands and if found to be true , it will be a big slap on British football and more over it will open up so many wrongs that have been going on in English Premiere League for years and being Swept under the carpet. The FA have to open an investigation on this kind of glaring cases that has happened over time this football season.
Basically ben you are saying that you cant take losing and clinging on to utterly ridiculous nonsense for that very reason. Holding should have gone before the elbow on son who he targeted with continuos fouls (including a knee in tha back) cedric pushed son for the penalty and the burnley pen was stonewall
@Rico
RealTalk…
Son had previously elbowed Holding in the face! Son should have not been on the field. I notice the Television did mot replay the incident. That is why Holding was so upset in the first place.
Yeah I saw that, and what Holding did next gladdened my heart. He threw him over like a weightless dumbbell.
By the way, why does everyone keep repeating that Holding elbowed Son? What I clearly saw was Holding’s SHOULDER. hello!
@rico, Here’s an idea, why don’t you stick to Spurs pages instead of peddling nonsense here?
What about Son’s elbow on Holding? Blatant? Straight red?
It was obvious. Unfortunately Arsenal didn’t dare to submit a formal complaint, despite having the video evidence
Let’s not cry over spilled milk and stop crucifying Soares/ Holding/ Arteta, because the team needs our support tonight. Hopefully our 12th player will motivate the team
@gai
👍
Well said Gai, Tottenham game is gone let’s just give the players a much needed support tonight. I hope our Frontline and attackers would be clinical and take their chances. If we succeed and win at Newcastle I don’t think Everton would be able to stop Arsenal from top4. I remain optimistic.
Yeah. I got a feeling Nketiah will score tonight
Doesn’t matter if we give our players support,
doesn’t matter if team plays very well, everything depends who is ref.
About Tierney, there are only to choices
he was well paid or he is so bad, then should be relegated to much lower division.
If he took money, should be kick off from ref.
When the concept of var was first mooted it was under custody of Blatter and was resisted . FIFA has always reserved the power to influence outcomes by various means . Hence denying football teams the opportunity to challenge decisions made by officials unlike other sports . Whether top or bottom of league table , hundreds of millions dollars are at stake .Should these little people be allowed to go unchallenged? My opinion is the System was built to accommodate those in FIFA who are active in other activities .
Here we go again, it’s not the deadwood players anymore, now it’s the var and the referees.
I am not dismissing this statement but every single club could point out a situation the refree has gone agaisnt them..
Spurs has played 9 more games than us. With one more pen.
I am not sure they are heavily being favored here as claimed.
Maybe we only feel so because of the tension going on right now.
May God forgive you,kaay.
None of the decisions in spurs’ favour recently have been crazy, they’ve had a lot of soft calls go their way, but the decisions have been correct, or at least highly defensible. The worst one for me was the Burnley penalty to be honest; it’s harsh but they’re calling these handballs more often recently.
The truth must be told that the Spurs games of late are rigged! Regardless of what some of our Arteta haters say there is a trend here. I wish to state that Spurs was helped to defeat Arsenal. First by a dubious penalty and then a questionable second yellow card for Holding. I can confidently say that if we were even Spurs would not have beaten us. Yesterday’s game between Burnley and Spurs was another glaring case of match fixing by officials!
Notwithstanding the above, I urge all the Arsenal faithful not to lose heart. We can still make fourth position. The ball is now literally in our court. If we win both our remaining games we shall beat Spurs. There is no room for error.
Perhaps Arsenal should look in the mirror rather than blame VAR or refs.
Club got rid of everyone they could in January and added no depth. Self inflicted, not VAR or refs.
The 3 games we lost in a row? We looked unprepared and shabby against Palace and Southampton, Arsenal’s fault not VAR or refs.
Soundly beaten by spuds 3-0. Holding and Cedric hurt the team, but no one else really covered themselves in glory either.
VAR and refs aren’t perfect, but not their fault for the position we’re in. Team has not capitalized on opportunities, look no further than the mirror.
Saying we were soundly beaten by Spurs is sheer fiction! If you say we were beaten according to the prevailing situation I will agree with you. I am always realistic and accept whenever we are convincingly beaten which was not the case against Spurs
We were soundly beaten.
What were you watching ?
We lost any control of the game, down 2-0 going into the half with 10 men. Add to that they quickly added a 3rd goal shortly after halftime, and we chased them the rest of the 2nd half.
3-0 score line and you don’t feel we were soundly beaten? Did the team ever look like overcoming the deficit or knocking spuds back on their heels? Did we ever pin them in their half, did they struggle to link 3 passes together, or play on their front foot?
That’s why I say we were soundly beaten. I don’t blame VAR or the ref, we were simply outplayed that day, and the score line is accurate in my opinion. Mentally we fell short, and our performance did not match the spuds on the pitch.
If only we’d shown up against Southampton etc this wouldn’t even be an issue – we should’ve been out of sight! Yes, the officials are poor, we all know that, but if we end up missing out on top 4 it’ll be down to us, nothing else. Luckily, we have one last chance.. let’s hope we take it!
Exactly Sue – we allowed them to be in the position they are now, because of our own incompetence against three clubs we should have beaten.
👍 I’m tired of all this ‘nobody expected top 4 at the beginning of the season” almost to justify our position now. I’m not having it – it’s been within our grasp for sometime now and if we do manage to screw it all up and miss out then, imo, this season can only be seen as a disappointment
Don’t agree with you. The team has made real progress which every fan can see. Will it be painful if we do t make top 4 after being in that position for a while? Yes. But let’s also acknowledge the fact that there has been some progress this season.
Spot on, Sue!
Sometimes, we’ve won games because we were by far the better team. Unfortunately, we’ve lost games because we were absolutely dire! That has been the Arsenal story this season. We just don’t know which Arsenal will turn up..
If Holding hadn’t been petrified of Son’s pace and skill, then he wouldn’t have had to deploy tactics that saw him sent off.
Spuds are getting the run of the green, but in all honesty, not one var decision can be classed as “rigged” – more like inconsistencies that favoured our noisy neighbours, when reviewed.
Saying we were soundly beaten by Spurs is sheer fiction! If you say we were beaten according to the prevailing situation I will agree with you. I am always realistic and accept whenever we are convincingly beaten which was not the case against Spurs
One if the many reason a great footballing nation as England could not have a single referee represented during the last World cup.
I only hope our team will be motivated enough and rig whatever agenda it is, by beating the toons tonight and giving everton the thrashing of their life, even if it mean sending them down to championship!!!
WE MUST MAKE THAT TOP 4!!
What are these ‘many reasons’?
English referee Mark Clattenburg was selected to train for the 2018 World Cup but left the Premier League (for Saudi Arabia) who were unable to replace him in time, one of the main reasons being that none were at that time trained in VAR due to it not being in use in the Premier League.
Spuds get soft penalties.We don’t.No surprise there.Other clubs have decisions go against them.Also true.But can they catalogue there’s compared to the amount that go against us.Not even close I’d suggest.
The standard of refereeing is like all the teams below Liverpool – Inconsistent
Incompetent and inconsistent? Yes.
Corrupt? No.
Refs dont make it easy on themselves but, having said that, their job is incredibly difficult with the level and quality of cheating that now goes on.
I’d love to see the introduction of a citing committee to dole out retrospective bans for players who dive, run into other players, fake serious injury etc. But I won’t hold my breath as sadly it is now part of the game.
Ridiculous article.
Referees and VAR have nothing to do with it.
Arsenal players mess up as usual when the going gets tough.
I bet you liked the X Files.
Voyageur has the only post so far that I would have personally been content, EVEN PROUD, to have written.
Most, though not all, of the others have either effectively called refs cheats OR made thinly veiled suggestion that refs cheat.
My firm opinion is that refs are inconsistent and lack top quality, generally speaking.
But I have no time for those who have persecution complexes and those who openly and in libellous fashion allege that refs cheat.
Those are ridiculous and disgraceful contentions, which I would love to see challenged in a court of law , since JA is a public forum.
IF any ref took the writers of some of these comments and this JA site itself too, to court for libel, I would applaud, as I am a lover of fair play and refs DO NOT CHEAT.
WERE I A PROFESSIONAL REF, WITH MY LIVING BEING PUT AT RISK BY FALSE ACCUSATIONS, I would certainly take appropriate legal action!
I’m not dismissing the potential of unconscious bias though Jon. While not corruption, I would like to see the measures that the powers that be are taking to mitigate against a ref having unconscious bias against, or for, certain individuals or teams.
For example, and I know you are not a fan, I think Xhaka suffers from it whereas I think Kane benefits from it.
Arsenal have had the most of red cards since the 2019-2020 PL seasons. We must have to learn to be more disciple and play with caution to avoid avoidable cards. There are lots of comparisons to justify the inconsistent referees’ and VAR decisions against Arsenal. However, these comparisons are not enough excuse for one to steal because another thief was forgiven or not caught in the act.
I think the biggest problem for modern sports is the media (Sky and BBC Sports etc.). They publish content in a way that causes friction, debate and controversy at every turn. Just to increase its viewing capabilities. The sponsors love it!
At the expense of which teams suffer or which clubs benefit, clubs like Arsenal had their time of glory. Pundits love to have scape goats based on popularity. I can bet you that the presenters and panel on sports shows just love to “mouth off” purely to get the public interested in their “Tweets” and to reap the benefits of having more followers. VAR has almost become a brand itself!
Liverpool can do no wrong. City can do no wrong. Obviously Spuds have a new stadium and may now look like a team for the future (We know they are not, Gooners). Maybe there are some “helping hands” ? The officials/VAR are wrapped up in it creating more controversy which sponsors and sports t.v broadcasters more than happy about.
The thing is, Arsenal just need to focus within the club and its football whilst avoiding all the bad stuff!