Are referees purposely helping Tottenham to have the advantage over Arsenal for Top 4?

Is Tottenham Being given An Unfair Advantage Over Arsenal In The Top 4 Race by Referees And VAR? by Abuchi Ejimofor

Tottenham secured a vital win in their crucial Premier League clash against Burnley at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Tottenham’s win momentarily takes them ahead of Arsenal on the Premier League table with 68 points from 37 games. The gunners will be up against Newcastle tonight to try and get themselves back into 4th position.

However, Arsenal wouldn’t have been under great pressure to maintain their position on the PL table if referees and VAR have been consistent with their decisions this season.

In the last couple of games, referees and VAR have literally helped Tottenham secure maximum points. You would recall that some controversial decisions went against Arsenal in their crucial game against Tottenham last week.

Controversial penalty decision that went against Cedric Soares, Holding’s red card, and some other wrong calls ruined Arsenal’s chances of earning any point from the game.

As if that damage wasn’t enough, the referee and VAR also made a couple of wrong decisions in Tottenham’s game against Burnley yesterday.

The referee awarded a penalty to Tottenham in the closing minutes of the first half after the ball clearly struck the outstretched hand of a Burnley defender.

This is another show of inconsistency on the part of the referees and VAR. We have witnessed similar situations this season and no penalty was awarded.

Why is Tottenham benefitting from wrong VAR and referee decisions at this crucial stage of the season? Is it just a show of incompetence or the referees are purposely giving an unfair advantage to Tottenham in the top-four race?

Abuchi

Learn more about your club CLICK HERE to visit our new Arsenal History section

Video – Mikel Arteta talks about Newcastle, injuries and the Top Four race