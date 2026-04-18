Are some Arsenal fans acting lacking perspective?

When some supporters of other clubs call ours entitled, I kind of see it.

When things are going well, a section of our fanbase has a habit of getting carried away and making some arrogant statements.

Equally, when something goes wrong, the reaction can be hysterical. There is rarely any middle ground.

Success Met With Frustration

In midweek, Arsenal reached only their fourth Champions League semi-final in their history.

It is the first time since we were founded that the Gunners have reached the last four of the European Cup or Champions League in consecutive seasons.

Offer that to any fan back in the summer, along with being top of the Premier League in April, and they would have bitten your hand off.

Yet take a look at the faces of a lot of Gooners on Wednesday night, many looked glum. Some even looked angry.

While Mikel Arteta has since been trying to offer perspective, there does seem to be a disconnect between how our manager is feeling compared with those watching.

Perspective and Expectations

Yet, as one of the biggest clubs in the world still to lift UEFA’s premier trophy, and with more than two decades since our last domestic title, why the act of entitlement?

Some have acted as though beating Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on aggregate is beneath us. With a first-leg advantage, the incentive was with the Portuguese champions to chase a goal at the Emirates. When it became clear that the visitors were never going to throw the kitchen sink at us, it would not have made sense for us not to protect what we had simply for the sake of avoiding accusations of being boring.

Yet there seems to be more focus on the Spaniard’s tactics in how he advanced to face Atletico Madrid than the actual fact that he did.

Many of us grew up under Arsène Wenger, wanting to win while playing beautiful football. Not many would say our current style of play is pretty to watch.

Yet if you are in the semi-final of the Champions League and top of the Premier League with six fixtures remaining, and you cannot be happy, you never will be.