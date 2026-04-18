Are some Arsenal fans acting lacking perspective?

It is the first time since we were founded that the Gunners have reached the last four of the European Cup or Champions League in consecutive seasons.
Offer that to any fan back in the summer, along with being top of the Premier League in April, and they would have bitten your hand off.
Yet take a look at the faces of a lot of Gooners on Wednesday night, many looked glum. Some even looked angry.
While Mikel Arteta has since been trying to offer perspective, there does seem to be a disconnect between how our manager is feeling compared with those watching.
Perspective and Expectations
Yet, as one of the biggest clubs in the world still to lift UEFA’s premier trophy, and with more than two decades since our last domestic title, why the act of entitlement?
Some have acted as though beating Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on aggregate is beneath us. With a first-leg advantage, the incentive was with the Portuguese champions to chase a goal at the Emirates. When it became clear that the visitors were never going to throw the kitchen sink at us, it would not have made sense for us not to protect what we had simply for the sake of avoiding accusations of being boring.
Yet there seems to be more focus on the Spaniard’s tactics in how he advanced to face Atletico Madrid than the actual fact that he did.
Many of us grew up under Arsène Wenger, wanting to win while playing beautiful football. Not many would say our current style of play is pretty to watch.
Yet if you are in the semi-final of the Champions League and top of the Premier League with six fixtures remaining, and you cannot be happy, you never will be.
I’ve been supporting Arsenal since the 1971 double year and went through the next few years with near misses and then a period of struggle but we survived Then Terry Neill took over from Bertie Mee and the Cup years 78-80 what followed then under Neill and Howe until 1986 was dire Overpriced overpaid playboy in the team with no direction and purpose George Graham took over in 1986 and success followed not always pretty but effective until George’s departure Rioch brought Bergkamp and Platt but only lasted a year before Arsene Wenger arrived and the team were transformed in the early years with a few shrewd buys backed up by the defence installed by Graham We had seven good years under Wenger but people tend to forget for the next thirteen we were bang average and suffered several heavy defeats in that period Really Wenger should have left at least eight years before he actually did It’s always better to win 1-0 than to lose 3-2 Most fans want to win by any means OK if u win with style great but it’s best that win anyway possible as Arteta is trying to do with the squad at present Let’s win anyway over the remainder of the season and create another piece 💉 f history
I do not see any difference between us and other teams fans. All have a varied make up of different types of views and opinions. And the way they are presented. Every team has an eclectic view of each others teams.