Are some Gooners being harsh on Arsenal?

There has been debate among Arsenal supporters following the draw at the City Ground, with some reactions appearing slightly exaggerated. This view existed even before Aston Villa’s defeat on Sunday and is not directed at online personalities who amplify anger for attention. Rather, it concerns a section of fans who may underestimate how difficult it is to become English champions and who draw constant comparisons with the Invincibles, speculate about a possible quadruple, or predict unrealistic winning sequences.
Perspective on progress and pressure
Supporters have questioned whether Arsenal missed an opportunity to eliminate Manchester City from the title race or whether it is enough that the team continues to extend its lead at the top of the table. Both perspectives can coexist. As highlighted by Thierry Henry, Arsenal would have gladly accepted a seven-point lead in January if it had been offered during the summer. This context matters, especially considering that, as recently as Christmas, many observers feared the club were faltering under pressure.
That said, recent performances have created unease among fans who worry that anxiety may be affecting certain players. This is not criticism but observation. Despite being elite professionals, footballers remain human, and when a team approaches something historically significant, nerves can influence both mind and body. The closer the achievement, the greater the tension, and the best accomplishments are rarely achieved without difficulty.
The weight of history and expectation
This Arsenal squad knows how close it is to ending a 22-year title drought at a club of enormous stature. Success would make them instant legends in North London, with a legacy that lasts forever. Alongside their own ambitions, they carry the hopes of supporters around the world while attempting to silence memories of past disappointments and the lingering whispers that follow near misses.
Not every player can shoulder that burden. The difference between good and great is often the ability to perform under such intense scrutiny. It remains uncertain whether this team can do so, and rivals will hope the pressure proves too much. Every club progresses through stages, and Arsenal’s current challenge is taking the final step. If they succeed, future title races will feel less fraught. History shows that many great names wore the shirt without managing it, which explains why triumph has been elusive for so long. It was never meant to be straightforward.
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
I believe these are factual figures :
Played 35 games this season.
Won 29
Drawn 4
Lost 2
Top of the PL by 7 points
Top of the CL by 6 points
4th round of the FA cup
Semi final of the Carabo cup
Does that answer the question posed by the article?
Thanks Ken1945,
I think a lot of Arsenal fans (like myself), sometimes try find something to panic about (by that I don’t mean being negative) due to our recent past of not quite being able to cross the line.
When you put the facts out there like you have, it’s a breath of fresh air.
Of course, we could say we have one foot in the Carabo cup final as well and we are unbeaten in the CL plus the best goal average in the PL and CL Kia, but certain fans will say we are being arrogant!!
We have drawn 5 against Man City, Sunderland, Chelsea, Liverpool and Forest.
Thanks for the correction SJ 👍
We are doing pretty well this season so far but the season still has a long way to go.
You won’t blame any fan for being negative sometimes, especially when we drop points.
The pattern of dropping points when there is much pressure and importance to a game still lingers.
Until that is broken, some fans will still panic and be negative whenever we drop points.
Hopefully we grow mature and win important games that will help us win titles this year.
Yes if we focus strictly on results this season and the slump of our rivals.
No if you consider PTSD from years of dropping off when it mattered
Winning or loosing often depends on important players having a good or bad day. Last weekend I thought Odegaard had a shocker and he is very important for the success of the team. If you listen to the commentary his name was hardly mentioned !!
But he was only subbed late in the game !! Is Artetta
concerned about the reaction !!
I agree with you.
Problem with MO is that if he has a bad game, it seems like it effects the whole team.
In contrast, if he has a good game, the team just clicks.
As I’ve said on more than one post, we’re not going to win every game. Any fan who thinks we will, is in for a rude awakening.
The season will have it’s ups and downs, as fans all we can hope for is that we have more ups than downs. And the the ups leads to 🏆.
Come on you Gunners. 👍
100% Derek,
And this will happen to all teams, not just us!
Just mentioning that because every time we drop points it it of the assumption that it will stay like that, as if no other teams will drop points…
Kia,
👍
If you really want to win something, you need to win every game from the knock outs onwards.
Winning every league game and losing that “just one game” hurts.
Playing not to lose normally ends in a loss unless your 3-0 up, but playing for a 0-0 will eventually lead to a loss. The margins for error are small, lets not celebrate being league leaders when the important games are yet to come.
One game at a time, If Gyoks needs to be removed off the roster, so be it, if we are serious about winning the league.
Best of luck for the Utd. game
Much has been said about the team mentality, but been harsh on Arsenal now in their current position, has to be a fan mentality issue.
While some of us may still hold anxiety bases on previous painful history or near misses , Arsenal current 2025/26 results demonstrate a dominant position at the top of the table.
We all should cheers up, the truth is , it has never look this good in many moons