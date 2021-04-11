Are the Arsenal players now turning on Mikel Arteta?

I know that the tabloids always seem to have an anti-Arsenal agenda, but as we found out during the find-the-mole saga at the end of last year, it would seem that the leaks in the press are usually based on true events.
So it is a bit worrying to read today in “an exlusive” report in the Sun, saying they “understand” that the players are becoming increasingly frustrated with their coach.
The report starts by saying: “MIKEL ARTETA is facing growing resentment from players upset they are being blamed for Arsenal’s problems instead of him.
Senior stars are increasingly frustrated at the way boss Arteta has been able to paint a picture that the fault for the side’s poor season is all down to them.”
They go on to mention Arteta’s propensity to blame certain players for defeats, and talk about Aubameyang being dropped last week, when the players themselves believe that it is Arteta’s confusing tactics that are causing the problems.
They go on to say: “It is believed the treatment of striker Aubameyang has not gone unnoticed among the players, with other top names suffering similar problems.
All accept they have not been consistently playing well enough but at times have found it hard to know exactly what their coach wants from them.
There is a feeling midfielder Thomas Partey is not being allowed to flourish because of the manager’s ideas.
Lack of team identity, management techniques and tactics in matches have all started to be questioned by some.
And they think the club have allowed the public perception to become one where they are letting their boss down.”
Well, that all sounds very worrying, and has a ring of truth about it as well.
So what do you think? More anti-Arsenal propaganda by the gutter press? Or maybe another leakage coming from disgruntled players?
10 CommentsAdd a Comment
If the manager and the players aren’t in the same page, you have serious problems and we have serious problems.
In my view, this happened to Emery.
So that leaves you with the conclusion we’ve had two poor managers on the spin, or player power is still alive and kicking.
Interesting point (or not).
Both Arteta and Emery before him manage in “micro management “ style.
Wenger was more of a “go out and express yourself” man.
Can our lot not take being subjected to “micro management” ?
I think that’s the thing, Papa Wenger is the go and enjoy yourself type. He was like that all his years, the likes of Bellerin, Holding, Xhaka, Chambers, Laca and even Auba surely did enjoy the freedom that comes with Papa Wenger being the coach.
Emery and Arteta prefers instructions to be followed, and maybe that’s the culture the club’s been trying to change or players are finding hard to switch to… Whichever it is, I just wanna see my club grow and be winners again
This from Ornstein to Sky;
The Kroenkes remain fully behind their current boss and they are hoping to have him in charge over the years ahead.
The Gunners’ owners want Arteta to turn things around in North London, and believe that giving him more transfers windows to build his squad is their best option.
He is at the centre of a new era for Arsenal that they hope will come to fruition and improve over time,” the journalist said.
They are building the project around him. The technical Edu and the owners, the Kroenkes, they hope that with time and with transfer markets – plural – that Arteta will prove to be the right man for them.
He clearly needs different players and rejuvenated players. He needs to keep building that squad in a way that is moulded to his desire, otherwise it’s not going to work.
He appears to be a really good coach, from people we speak to he is really highly rated, but I think Arsenal have a lot of work to do in the transfer market.
“In terms of Arteta he is at the centre of what they are doing and their faith is follow behind him.”
Our problems definitely at ownership level.
Lol… Okay, I’m sure Ornstein is chatting shít and Krish and Co will have him sacked very soon
His biggest plus was his relationship with the players, forming a strong bond with them and having them back him up publicly.
If the bond between manager and players get broken then he’ll end up like Emery.
P. S I don’t believe that PEA’s treatment talk.. only weeks ago, the full fanbase, legends and pundits were all supporting him for disciplining Auba.
Athletic and other tabloids reported the players had no issue with him disciplining Auba didn’t they?
No they’re not.
Between this article based on garbage from the gutter press, and the previous one citing quotes from a pundit who is intellectually challenged, we are really scraping the barrel on a Sunday morning.Despite our current problems which now embrace the tenure of three Managers,Arsenal is still a great Club because of its huge fan base and it’s past glories.Because of these factors there will never be a shortage of applicants for the job of team Manager, when such a vacancy arises despite the current dearth of top quality players and the fact that any new incumbent would have to operate with a very limited budget at least until a good number of our mediocre performers are somehow moved on.
Getting ahead of ourselves aren’t we?
Arsenal are just four games away from the Champions league.
Surely we should wait a while before posting Arteta epitaphs?
I thought we had got rid of the “mole” when those players who have left / gone out on loan were discarded?
If you watch the pupil and the teacher (MA and PG) you will see a different way of approaching the game during the 90 minutes, in general terms.
MA is forever barking out orders, gesticulating and very rarely sits down – PG, apart from certain situations, watches the game and discusses things with his staff, singling out players at half and full time.
Perhaps this is where the players are getting frustrated, as I know I would if my boss was continually in my ear, rather than letting me play to my strengths.