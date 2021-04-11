Are the Arsenal players now turning on Mikel Arteta?

I know that the tabloids always seem to have an anti-Arsenal agenda, but as we found out during the find-the-mole saga at the end of last year, it would seem that the leaks in the press are usually based on true events.

So it is a bit worrying to read today in “an exlusive” report in the Sun, saying they “understand” that the players are becoming increasingly frustrated with their coach.

The report starts by saying: “MIKEL ARTETA is facing growing resentment from players upset they are being blamed for Arsenal’s problems instead of him.

Senior stars are increasingly frustrated at the way boss Arteta has been able to paint a picture that the fault for the side’s poor season is all down to them.”

They go on to mention Arteta’s propensity to blame certain players for defeats, and talk about Aubameyang being dropped last week, when the players themselves believe that it is Arteta’s confusing tactics that are causing the problems.

They go on to say: “It is believed the treatment of striker Aubameyang has not gone unnoticed among the players, with other top names suffering similar problems.

All accept they have not been consistently playing well enough but at times have found it hard to know exactly what their coach wants from them.

There is a feeling midfielder Thomas Partey is not being allowed to flourish because of the manager’s ideas.

Lack of team identity, management techniques and tactics in matches have all started to be questioned by some.

And they think the club have allowed the public perception to become one where they are letting their boss down.”

Well, that all sounds very worrying, and has a ring of truth about it as well.

So what do you think? More anti-Arsenal propaganda by the gutter press? Or maybe another leakage coming from disgruntled players?