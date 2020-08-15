Are these the eight players that Arteta wants to sell this summer?

There is an interesting report in the Star today that has a list of the Arsenal players that Mikel Arteta wants to get off the books at Arsenal to help to fund his new arrivals. It would seem clear that there are going to be quite a few changes this summer, as Arteta Has called for backing in the transfer market.
Arsenal’s technical director Edu has confirmed that the arrival of Willian is just the start of the Arteta revolution when he was quoted on Arsenal.com as saying yesterday: “We tried to create a better balance in the squad but we know that takes time to balance the squad the way me and Mikel want to. To balance properly, we need to sell players, to buy players and that takes time, not just day and night.
“It will take time, but with Willian, we’ve started a big process. We’ve identified the needs in the squad and he’s the one to start to rebalance the squad as we want to.”
But who will be the ones to be moving out? According to the Star’s report, the eight players on Arteta’s transfer list are: Lacazette, Mesut Ozil, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Shkodran Mustafi, Mohamed Elneny, Calum Chambers and Matteo Guendouzi.
The obvious ones are Ozil and Guendouzi, as they have both been frozen out by Arteta and didn’t even get invited to the FA Cup Final.
Mhki and Elneny are already out on loan and are unlikely to ever return. We certainly have too many defenders at the moment so Chambers and Mustafi could bring in some much-needed cash, while Maitland-Niles has made it clear he wants more playing time elsewhere.
That just leaves Lacazette, who is being talked about being used in a possible swap deal for Thomas Partey, but is there anyone else that you think could be moved on to fund Arteta’s new arrivals?
Yes, for me Cola should go, I don’t see any of his contributions to the team.
Kola is currently the only backup to Tierney. I have no issues with him as a backup.
Remove Lacazette on that list and put Sokratis and its but a good list of players to get rid of. Arteta himself said we should keep our best players and look to build a team around them. He also highlighted the need to invest in the squad to reduce the gap from the top 2 teams.
Please keep Lacazatte and Maitland-Niles others should go it’s okay
With Arteta’s obvious preference for Mustafi, (same as all previous bosses). I doubt he’s first on the list to move on. I mean if you look at it , he has been Arteta’s most trusted defender . Why would he logically want to move on without finding someone to play practically as well. Not to say that Mustafi is the best we have , but he has been the best under Arteta and the boss has clearly shown an affinity for him.
Same goes with Lacazette. The only real center forwards we have if we are to play the kind of build up we’ve been playing are Lacazette, Nketiah and Martinelli. Say what you will , but there’s no way any coach with a brain would consider the latter two better than him if he were really trying to build a team. Besides, Auba and Laca already have a pretty strong partnership . Why does anyone think moving Laca on is the best way to convince Auba to sign?
Personally , I think , more realistically ,
Niles : If the report that he wants to leave is accurate , he could be sold. David Ornstein did report that arsenal were exploring the possibility of offloading Reiss Nelson to finance a few moves , but I think Niles would command a higher fee and if he offers himself up , then I believe the hierarchy will take the option. I feel like they are willing to sale any one of the upcoming academy options which makes sense.
Ozil ain’t going nowhere
Chambers: I don’t know , somehow , it doesn’t strike me as wise to sell him. We have Sokratis on the books and Luiz doesn’t have years in him . Why sell him and then have to buy another backup , or groom an academy grad next year? If we have Saliba , Mari , Holding, Chambers and any CB signing we are likely to make , I feel like they could hold the fort for a few years without having to sign another too soon. It doesn’t make fiscal sense.
If we already have 100 million ready to spend, a sale of a player like Guendouzi even for 30 million would mean we have a big enough budget to make this window a success.
The Star, a fountain of knowledge?