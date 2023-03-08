Are these the only two signings Arsenal need for an assault on next season’s Champions League?

Arsenal have gone through a transition this season after years of being in their comfort zone in the Premier League. They appear to have progressed in all areas of their game. Although Arteta and his strategies have been crucial to Arsenal’s success, you can’t disagree with the level of play Arteta has his players putting in.

If you saw Arsenal players fight for a comeback against Bournemouth, you might think Arteta had discovered his dream team. However, we all know that this is not the case. Before we can name the squad at his disposal his ideal team, the Spaniard needs to close one or two deals this summer.

Who could these two new recruits be? The Sun has identified the pair Arteta hopes to acquire this summer to finish his Arsenal jigsaw. According to the publication, Arteta’s ideal players are West Ham’s Declan Rice and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.

Rice is viewed as the final component of the midfield puzzle, with Arsenal deploying a Rice-Odegaard-Partey midfield. With Xhaka not getting any younger, he may have to split his duties with Rice. In terms of the attack, if Arsenal acquire Osimhen, there’s no doubt he’ll be the man to spearhead Arteta’s attack. Osimhen is one of Europe’s best goal strikers, having scored 19 goals in 21 league appearances this season.

Imagine the strongest Arsenal line-up at the moment. With the two changes that see Osimhen and Rice starting as well, Arsenal could be nigh on unbeatable by their opponents; they could be on another level.

