Are these the only two signings Arsenal need for an assault on next season’s Champions League?

Arsenal have gone through a transition this season after years of being in their comfort zone in the Premier League. They appear to have progressed in all areas of their game. Although Arteta and his strategies have been crucial to Arsenal’s success, you can’t disagree with the level of play Arteta has his players putting in.
If you saw Arsenal players fight for a comeback against Bournemouth, you might think Arteta had discovered his dream team. However, we all know that this is not the case. Before we can name the squad at his disposal his ideal team, the Spaniard needs to close one or two deals this summer.
Who could these two new recruits be? The Sun has identified the pair Arteta hopes to acquire this summer to finish his Arsenal jigsaw. According to the publication, Arteta’s ideal players are West Ham’s Declan Rice and Napoli’s Victor Osimhen.
Rice is viewed as the final component of the midfield puzzle, with Arsenal deploying a Rice-Odegaard-Partey midfield. With Xhaka not getting any younger, he may have to split his duties with Rice. In terms of the attack, if Arsenal acquire Osimhen, there’s no doubt he’ll be the man to spearhead Arteta’s attack. Osimhen is one of Europe’s best goal strikers, having scored 19 goals in 21 league appearances this season.
Imagine the strongest Arsenal line-up at the moment. With the two changes that see Osimhen and Rice starting as well, Arsenal could be nigh on unbeatable by their opponents; they could be on another level.
Video Review of ARSENAL WOMEN’S brilliant victory over Chelsea in the Conti Cup Final….…
Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!
Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….
200 million pounds will be the required figure. But…….
Rice yes but osihmen is a no go area,arteta Will not go for him as long as Jesus is around n besides looking at this out team I will prefer strong midfield over a striker that will make us look of a mancity team.man city isn’t as deadly as they were couple of seasons ago,now dey are haaland dangerous
With the over £100 mil war chest almost still in tact from the recent winters Window, surely every effort must made this summer to back the manager..
There are lots of things we don’t know, what we do know are that the gaffer like these players and it’s clear you can see why
Vlohovic
Oshien’s
Lacottelli
Rice
Caicedo
Raphinha
Surely the gaffer dream assemble team lays right in the names listed above.
There is much better value around than Rice that’s for sure ,Onana being one .
Oshimen would be a British record fee if anyone wants him especially with the season he is having but if we want to improve he’s the type of player we should be going for ,but having just signed Jesus I don’t see us in the market for a striker .
All the signs point to us signing a CM and a winger going by the last transfer window , who they are could be anyone’s guess .
Osimhen will improve our front-line’s aerial ability
As for Rice, I reckon Partey to be a better CDM and box-to-box midfielder than him. I’d even prefer Smith-Rowe, Nelson, Zinchenko and Vieira in Xhaka’s advanced position, instead of Rice
For me, I see rice as media and English player hype. Having not watched much of his game, I might be wrong however.