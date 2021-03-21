Are these two likely to be Arsenal’s first two summer signings?

Arsenal looking likely to wrap up two signings this summer

From the reports emerging, it appears like Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion and Evan N’Dicka of Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt links to Arsenal are more than just the usual rumours.

However, as Arsenal fans we all can agree that it is the hope that kills you as a Gooner. A player can be linked umpteen times, can even shake hands with the manager and agree terms and can even make a 40 million plus one pound offer to activate the release clause. But joining is an altogether different task for the North London outfit. Winks.

This is Arsenal Football Club, and we can expect anything. The Arsenal faithful have to learn that when smoke appears, they should not get excited of the fireworks.

Although Arteta is considered to be a huge fan of Bissouma, they will certainly face competition from some heavyweights.

Liverpool and Manchester United have been thrown in the race for Mali international.

The age profile of Bissouma and Dicka is also what appeals to Edu and the recruitment staff. The club has made countless mistakes of splashing the cash on players in their peak or almost at their peak, which has resulted in little to no re-sale value on their assets.

Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Sokratis and Jack Wilshere have all left on a free.

Even though you might fight the case of Sanchez being used in a swap deal, we all know how that panned out.

Wolves and Liverpool have shown how a club can spend less and get the most out of their recruits

This is some ludicrous transfer business from a club who intends to adopt a “self-sustaining footballing model.” They have often shot themselves in the foot both on and off the pitch.

And that needs to change.

Arsenal can derive inspiration from the likes Wolves and Liverpool.

Wolves have a habit of buying “under-the-radar players” for a nominal fee, then developing them who eventually contribute massively to their first-team.

They also have the advantage of selling the player in the future for a good amount, the money which can be reinvested in the team.

Diogo Jota was signed from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. The Portuguese then recorded an impressive 44 goals and 19 assists in 131 appearances for The Wanderers.

Nuno Espirito’s side then sold the then 23-year-old to league Champions Liverpool for an astonishing €50 million, making a profit of a whopping 357%.

Pedro Neto, Conor Coady, and Daniel Podence look like they are the next in line who would be prised away after making valuable contributions at the Molineux.

While Liverpool Football Club’s model is secret to no one. The Reds had a net spend of £107.58m before last summer’s transfer window. They buy players who have vast untapped potential, develop them and make them world class players. The Athletic released an exceptional, in-depth article telling the readers about the recruitment strategy at Anfield and why it has been so successful of late.

Partly that is due to Jurgen Klopp who maximizes each player’s potential and that is why he is considered one of the best coaches, if not the best football coach in the world.

We can’t make any solid conclusions on Mikel Arteta given his job at Arsenal is a maiden one.

It is at Arsenal where he will make his first impressions. If he comes near the admiring glances Klopp and Nuno Espirito had in Mainz and Rio Ave from the spectators in their initial months in-charge, he will certainly be hailed as one of the best up and coming managers in the world.

But before getting too ahead of ourselves, Arsenal need a proper squad rebuild this summer. And Dicka and Bissouma can be the fulcrums of that restoration process.

Yash Bisht

Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09