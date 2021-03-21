Are these two likely to be Arsenal’s first two summer signings?

Arsenal looking likely to wrap up two signings this summer
From the reports emerging, it appears like Yves Bissouma of Brighton and Hove Albion and Evan N’Dicka of Germany’s Eintracht Frankfurt links to Arsenal are more than just the usual rumours.
However, as Arsenal fans we all can agree that it is the hope that kills you as a Gooner. A player can be linked umpteen times, can even shake hands with the manager and agree terms and can even make a 40 million plus one pound offer to activate the release clause. But joining is an altogether different task for the North London outfit. Winks.
This is Arsenal Football Club, and we can expect anything. The Arsenal faithful have to learn that when smoke appears, they should not get excited of the fireworks.
Although Arteta is considered to be a huge fan of Bissouma, they will certainly face competition from some heavyweights.
Liverpool and Manchester United have been thrown in the race for Mali international.
The age profile of Bissouma and Dicka is also what appeals to Edu and the recruitment staff. The club has made countless mistakes of splashing the cash on players in their peak or almost at their peak, which has resulted in little to no re-sale value on their assets.
Shkodran Mustafi, Mesut Ozil, Alexis Sanchez, Aaron Ramsey, Danny Welbeck, Sokratis and Jack Wilshere have all left on a free.
Even though you might fight the case of Sanchez being used in a swap deal, we all know how that panned out.
Wolves and Liverpool have shown how a club can spend less and get the most out of their recruits
This is some ludicrous transfer business from a club who intends to adopt a “self-sustaining footballing model.” They have often shot themselves in the foot both on and off the pitch.
And that needs to change.
Arsenal can derive inspiration from the likes Wolves and Liverpool.
Wolves have a habit of buying “under-the-radar players” for a nominal fee, then developing them who eventually contribute massively to their first-team.
They also have the advantage of selling the player in the future for a good amount, the money which can be reinvested in the team.
Diogo Jota was signed from Atletico Madrid for €14 million. The Portuguese then recorded an impressive 44 goals and 19 assists in 131 appearances for The Wanderers.
Nuno Espirito’s side then sold the then 23-year-old to league Champions Liverpool for an astonishing €50 million, making a profit of a whopping 357%.
Pedro Neto, Conor Coady, and Daniel Podence look like they are the next in line who would be prised away after making valuable contributions at the Molineux.
While Liverpool Football Club’s model is secret to no one. The Reds had a net spend of £107.58m before last summer’s transfer window. They buy players who have vast untapped potential, develop them and make them world class players. The Athletic released an exceptional, in-depth article telling the readers about the recruitment strategy at Anfield and why it has been so successful of late.
Partly that is due to Jurgen Klopp who maximizes each player’s potential and that is why he is considered one of the best coaches, if not the best football coach in the world.
We can’t make any solid conclusions on Mikel Arteta given his job at Arsenal is a maiden one.
It is at Arsenal where he will make his first impressions. If he comes near the admiring glances Klopp and Nuno Espirito had in Mainz and Rio Ave from the spectators in their initial months in-charge, he will certainly be hailed as one of the best up and coming managers in the world.
But before getting too ahead of ourselves, Arsenal need a proper squad rebuild this summer. And Dicka and Bissouma can be the fulcrums of that restoration process.
Yash Bisht
Connect with the writer via Twitter/Instagram: @yarsenal09
Liverpool’s Moneyball scouting system has been working well, although their fans were underwhelmed when Liverpool signed Robertson from Hull, Wijnaldum from Newcastle, Mane from Southampton and Jota from Wolves. I guess Arsenal are making similar machine-learning system, hence the layoffs of their scouts
About Bissouma and N’Dicka rumors, they don’t make sense to me. Because we’ve had similar players in Partey/ Willock and Magalhaes/ Mari
I believe Arsenal’s main priority is a new LB to compete with Tierney and maybe loan someone like Marc Roca. If Lacazette leaves, then a new CF would likely come
there is talk this morning of Arsenal interested in signing Coutino are we becoming a Brazilian football team. What is EDU playing at there are other countries in this world perhaps somebody should tell him
Bissouma all the way. Him and Partey will be difficult to beat.
The only negative someone highlighted here is when both Bissouma and Partey leaves for the African nations cup.
As Brighton are likely staying up, both Bissouma and Lamptey will be too expensive for us. N’Dicka makes no sense at all. Priorities are striker, backup LB, replacement for Bellerin if he goes and then CM.
I think we’ll be seeing a lot of good players at smaller clubs stay put in the near future. Bigger clubs’ spending power has waned dramatically.
Arteta can not manage players and bring out the best in them like Liverpool and wolves are doing.
Arteta loves picking grudges against his players. Once a player is not in his good book, he will frustrate the player and froze him out of the team no matter the talent he posses.