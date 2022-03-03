Are Tottenham now Arsenal’s main rival for the Top Four?

Are Tottenham our only concern in the race to top four?
After Tottenham were eliminated from the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win for Middlesbrough, it can be said, or more so hoped, that they will now be our closest rivals for the top four spot.
West Ham and Manchester United are both still in other competitions with the Hammers competing in the Europa League, and for now they are still in the FA Cup, where they will remain if of course they get past Southampton. And United are still in the Champions League
But for now, if both of these teams are still in their respective competitions for a long while, this could benefit us the longer they both remain in these competitions, as we will get a good break in between matches and so should, and I say that with great emphasis, SHOULD be fit and firing ready to claim a minimum of one point from each of the matches we have left.
Let’s not get too happy though, as if teams want to be at the top of their game they have to beat anyone and everyone in front of them and Champions are made when they win everything they go forward for, but we can at least hope that with two of our top four rivals competing on at least two fronts, that maybe the pressure will be on them more than on us.
Our only worry will be Spurs, who now, like us, will only have the top four spot to fight for. But then again given the inconsistent nature of Antonio Conte’s side, we will be hoping for more inconsistencies and points dropped for them.
Rather them than us.
All in all it will be a fight until the last game of the season no doubt, but for once, we seem to be in the driving seat, and with all of the positives around us right now with how other teams are faring and with our results, we really would be stupid to let the best situation slip out of our hands!
Gooners?
Shenel Osman
@sh3n3l_
Just Arsenal Show – Dan Smith discusses Arsenal’s chances of finishing in the Top Four
No, spurs are not our only concern for top 4 but are my main concern.
Definitely, because they have one of the best CFs in the world and have signed Kulusevski
Man United have a lot of internal problems and West Ham have a thin squad
Bad luck with our key opponents having less games to play. Westham are out of the FA Cup and have a bye through to the round of 16 in the EL due to topping their pool. Spurs out of the Conference league due to covid means they miss out on another 6-8 games and losing to Borough as well is bad for us. But Westham have played more games than us. Spurs are so up and down. United is our biggest threat and I reckon AM will knock them out in the 2nd leg. Our biggest rival is ourselves. We just have to win games like Watford Brighton Leeds Leicester Everton and get something at Villa Newcastle Palace and Southampton. Not losing to United Spurs and Westham. Liverpool and Chelsea are bonus games.
Arsenal’s main rivals for top four currently remains Arsenal itself.
We will crumble? Can we stay consistent and not drop points we are meant to pick?
Also talking about our games in hand, they’re very important, but I don’t think in the real sense those three games are our games in hand.
Our games in hand are the remaining smaller teams, because United, and Spurs both still have to play our games in hand teams.
Us three still have to play Liverpool, Chelsea, and Each other. Now those are different games entirely, our real games in hand will be the smaller teams they’ve dropped points against and we have to pick the points from.
I know it doesn’t work that way, bit I prefer to see it that way.
All three of us could lose to Liverpool, and Chelsea, and if we do. Will you still say the Liverpool Chelsea games are the games in hand we should’ve picked points from?
All in all, we should always try to pick the points each week.
The game in hand is only the next game, We need to beat Watford this weekend. Now United are playing City, City whom Us and Spurs already played, so basically United are fúcked if they lose to City
For me Watford game will be crucial for our champions league chance, because I believe both Westham and Man United will drop points this weekend against Liverpool and Man city respectively. So if that happens we will sitting In the 4th after the game week, then it is all about not losing more points than our rivals even without considering any game at hand. From there on any points we got from the remaining fixtures will be a bonus. #COYG do you think it is high time to trust the process??