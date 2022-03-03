Are Tottenham now Arsenal’s main rival for the Top Four?

Are Tottenham our only concern in the race to top four?

After Tottenham were eliminated from the FA Cup thanks to a 1-0 win for Middlesbrough, it can be said, or more so hoped, that they will now be our closest rivals for the top four spot.

West Ham and Manchester United are both still in other competitions with the Hammers competing in the Europa League, and for now they are still in the FA Cup, where they will remain if of course they get past Southampton. And United are still in the Champions League

But for now, if both of these teams are still in their respective competitions for a long while, this could benefit us the longer they both remain in these competitions, as we will get a good break in between matches and so should, and I say that with great emphasis, SHOULD be fit and firing ready to claim a minimum of one point from each of the matches we have left.

Let’s not get too happy though, as if teams want to be at the top of their game they have to beat anyone and everyone in front of them and Champions are made when they win everything they go forward for, but we can at least hope that with two of our top four rivals competing on at least two fronts, that maybe the pressure will be on them more than on us.

Our only worry will be Spurs, who now, like us, will only have the top four spot to fight for. But then again given the inconsistent nature of Antonio Conte’s side, we will be hoping for more inconsistencies and points dropped for them.

Rather them than us.

All in all it will be a fight until the last game of the season no doubt, but for once, we seem to be in the driving seat, and with all of the positives around us right now with how other teams are faring and with our results, we really would be stupid to let the best situation slip out of our hands!

