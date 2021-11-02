Are Tottenham now showing more ambition than Arsenal?

As I’m the current negative one of the Just Arsenal Family let me refer to the elephant in the room.

Spurs have sacked Nuno Santos having deemed 15 points from 10 League games unacceptable.

The Gunners only have two more, yet 17 points from 30 is our ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and something ‘to rejoice’. Yes, these were actually direct quotes after our win at Leicester.

West Ham fans have shown more humility and they won at Villa Park to go 4th.

Let me stress I’m not wishing our manager to be sacked.

When I predict we won’t finish top 4, it’s not due to Arteta but his employers.

I like Arteta and want him to succeed, and acknowledge that a key difference between the NLD sides at the moment are the atmosphere in the dressing room.

Nor am I willing to spend the entire season going from game to game with being told I told you so or vice versa based on the short term of a one-off result.

Since Mr. Wenger left we have regressed, and I will never accept that in 2021 the Gunners being 6th is something to boast about.

Certainly not something to message another Gooner and crow about.

For the record; If we finish top 4, I will hold my hands up, but maybe wait till we are actually in the top 4 before pumping your chests not ….6th

As things stand, I’m being proven correct, so I don’t understand the showing off.

This article is more to highlight the different in standards between the two clubs.

I always say to be a big club you must act and think like a big club.

Spurs are 100 percent not bigger than us, but their own owners and fans act like they are.

I spent the week being told that 10th was okay because of the points difference between us and 4th and that even 6th would be a progress.

How come when reading reaction on Spurs’ social media feed they don’t care about being 5 points off CL qualification or 2 points off the Europa positions?

For the record Brighton and Wolves could argue they are only 4 points behind 4th, does that mean I have to say they will qualify for the top 4 if I don’t believe it?

West Ham are currently level on points with Man City, does that mean they are going to win the title?

Spurs simply, rightly or wrongly, feel that 8th is unacceptable, that they shouldn’t be below a West Ham or Brighton.

Some readers have pointed to our schedule meaning we have been unlucky to face 4 of last campaigns top 7.

Yet Spurs have equally faced 5 of last year’s top 8 and yet in their statement that’s not an excuse.

It’s as simple as their chairman and supporters not tolerating the bare minimum while ours ‘rejoice’.

What’s strange is the very same readers (I can prove this) who now seeing being outside the top 4 as ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ verbally abused the greatest manager in our history for the exact same thing.

When Unai Emery finished 5th, those who wanted him out now see 6th as progress.

It makes zero sense.

I will respond to those who can give me an explanation, but usually you just get name calling which makes sense because you can’t give logic to something that has no logic.

In the last two years both London sides regressed. Both times Spurs changed managers.

Arsenal finished in their worst position in quarter of a century, and I now have my peers gloating about 6th?

Arsene Wenger warned us that as a fanbase we were in danger of losing our values.

Supporters who one year are verbally abusing one manager for being outside the top 4, then trolling the likes of me for suggesting 6th isn’t anything to shout home about

Bergkamp says we are losing our identity while Henry has claimed to not recognise us.

Spurs fans booed their players off at half time on Saturday. Days later Daniel Levy made his latest sacking.

It doesn’t mean they will do any better. It means they simply won’t tolerate being outside the top 4.

Apparently, Arsenal fans not tolerating being outside the top 4 is being negative.

I simply never thought the day would come when Spurs fans would have more ambition.

Owner? Of course!

Fans? Never in my wildest dreams…..

Be Kind in The Comments

Dan