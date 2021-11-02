Are Tottenham now showing more ambition than Arsenal?

As I’m the current negative one of the Just Arsenal Family let me refer to the elephant in the room.
Spurs have sacked Nuno Santos having deemed 15 points from 10 League games unacceptable.
The Gunners only have two more, yet 17 points from 30 is our ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ and something ‘to rejoice’. Yes, these were actually direct quotes after our win at Leicester.
West Ham fans have shown more humility and they won at Villa Park to go 4th.
Let me stress I’m not wishing our manager to be sacked.
When I predict we won’t finish top 4, it’s not due to Arteta but his employers.
I like Arteta and want him to succeed, and acknowledge that a key difference between the NLD sides at the moment are the atmosphere in the dressing room.
Nor am I willing to spend the entire season going from game to game with being told I told you so or vice versa based on the short term of a one-off result.
Since Mr. Wenger left we have regressed, and I will never accept that in 2021 the Gunners being 6th is something to boast about.
Certainly not something to message another Gooner and crow about.
For the record; If we finish top 4, I will hold my hands up, but maybe wait till we are actually in the top 4 before pumping your chests not ….6th
As things stand, I’m being proven correct, so I don’t understand the showing off.
This article is more to highlight the different in standards between the two clubs.
I always say to be a big club you must act and think like a big club.
Spurs are 100 percent not bigger than us, but their own owners and fans act like they are.
I spent the week being told that 10th was okay because of the points difference between us and 4th and that even 6th would be a progress.
How come when reading reaction on Spurs’ social media feed they don’t care about being 5 points off CL qualification or 2 points off the Europa positions?
For the record Brighton and Wolves could argue they are only 4 points behind 4th, does that mean I have to say they will qualify for the top 4 if I don’t believe it?
West Ham are currently level on points with Man City, does that mean they are going to win the title?
Spurs simply, rightly or wrongly, feel that 8th is unacceptable, that they shouldn’t be below a West Ham or Brighton.
Some readers have pointed to our schedule meaning we have been unlucky to face 4 of last campaigns top 7.
Yet Spurs have equally faced 5 of last year’s top 8 and yet in their statement that’s not an excuse.
It’s as simple as their chairman and supporters not tolerating the bare minimum while ours ‘rejoice’.
What’s strange is the very same readers (I can prove this) who now seeing being outside the top 4 as ‘light at the end of the tunnel’ verbally abused the greatest manager in our history for the exact same thing.
When Unai Emery finished 5th, those who wanted him out now see 6th as progress.
It makes zero sense.
I will respond to those who can give me an explanation, but usually you just get name calling which makes sense because you can’t give logic to something that has no logic.
In the last two years both London sides regressed. Both times Spurs changed managers.
Arsenal finished in their worst position in quarter of a century, and I now have my peers gloating about 6th?
Arsene Wenger warned us that as a fanbase we were in danger of losing our values.
Supporters who one year are verbally abusing one manager for being outside the top 4, then trolling the likes of me for suggesting 6th isn’t anything to shout home about
Bergkamp says we are losing our identity while Henry has claimed to not recognise us.
Spurs fans booed their players off at half time on Saturday. Days later Daniel Levy made his latest sacking.
It doesn’t mean they will do any better. It means they simply won’t tolerate being outside the top 4.
Apparently, Arsenal fans not tolerating being outside the top 4 is being negative.
I simply never thought the day would come when Spurs fans would have more ambition.
Owner? Of course!
Fans? Never in my wildest dreams…..
Dan
Agreed, they sacked poch after he had made them consistent title contenders with zero budget and no signings. Sacked rednapp for finishing 4th a position we would wet ourselves over and now they sacked nuno after only 10 games when artetas had years. No getting away from it they’re a more ambitious club than us all day long.
Are they showing more ambitions with no direction, chaos and changing managers often? How successful have they been since they sacked Pochettino? Do Tottenham have an idea or do they just have panic?
He has beaten Spurs, Aston Villa and Leicester convincingly, the games I expected him to lose. Up to this moment the evidence says he is looking like he is finding his feet and probably we are truly heading in the right direction.
Nonetheless, considering he is the FA Cup winner in his first few months and we have seen these sparks of brilliance before, I agree with you that it is still early to celebrate.
I think he has bought himself more time, the top 4 is still up for grabs and anything less is a failure. I was 100% certain he will fail but results speak otherwise. Personally still not sold but I have noticed. Perhaps he might end up fulfilling his potential that is not out of the question now but we just have to wait and see..
I don’t think we rejoice at being 6th on the table, it’s more due to the fact that our summer signings have been integrated so seamlessly and our performance levels are clearly on the up. The team finally seems balanced and we don’t have any glaring weakness screaming at us!
You could also argue that Spurs were “Showing more ambition than Arsenal” when they hired Jose Mourinho, and look where that got them. I think the two clubs are trying to do different things. Hiring guys like Mourinho and Conte is all about getting a couple of years of trying really hard to win, then mopping up the broken pieces afterwards. Maybe this “Ambition” is an attempt to persuade Harry Kane to stay, or appease their fans if/when he goes.
Arsenal are attempting a more long-term plan, and although it maybe appears less ambitious in the short-term, it’s more ambitious in the long term and more in keeping with building up the club properly.
Of course that’s unless Tottenham owner Joe Lewis is planning on doing a bit of a Man City/Chelsea project by putting some of his own enormous fortune into the club, but that seems unlikely because he’s as tight as Mike Ashley, despite being a lot more wealthy.
” Arsenal are attempting a more long-term plan, and although it maybe appears less ambitious in the short-term, it’s more ambitious in the long term and more in keeping with building up the club properly.”
And there my friend lies the whole point in a nutshell.
Excellently put.
I distinctly remember saying to a Spurs friend after the first 3 games “we can only go up you can only go down”. He just laughed. I guess now he will hope Conte can take advantage of their very soft schedule through till Xmas.
Fan expecation can be so ridiculous.
Watford + Newcastle have sacked their managers already. Norwich Leeds Everton Man U could follow soon. Westham have a horror schedule upcoming and could drop to 8th in a months time and Moyes out will be the call. If Chelsea fail to win the PL or the CL Tuchel will be sacked. If Pep fails to win the CL he will probably call it a day. If Liverpool finish below 2nd Klopp will be moved on. Arsenal’s horror start now seems like a blessing in disguise as fan expectation went so low it could only go up. Arteta will do everything to pour cold water on the top 4 expectations but secretly will drive his team toward that goal.. My expectatios are for Spurs and Arsenal to jostle for 5th and 6th the rest of the season but neither will make top 4.
I suggest we keep our own house in order, and not be concerned about that lot down the road.
Conte has a relatively short term contract, which in turn will probably help them hang onto Kane for that period.
Let’s see how the two clubs have progressed after said period.
After all, some were fixated with hiring Benitez on here pre Artetas’ appointment.
I said at the time, and have seen nothing to convince me otherwise, we will finish above Everton in the league this year – so far so good in that respect.
We WILL finish above Spuds.
Does it matter what the spuds and their fans think Dan?
Or any other club, come to that?
What matters is the direction of OUR club and, at this moment in time, we have progressed ulwards from the first three results.
When we were bottom of the table, the spuds were top…. so today we can see progression, surely that is irrefutable?
We have to move on from the Arsene years, as comparisons matter not one iota – I only defend the great man when false statements are made about his tenure with factual evidence.
MA is gradually making his mark at our club, making mistakes along the way (as did AW and UE) and PL positions at this stage of the season mean absolutely nothing – neither does the positions that AW and UE finished at.
You say that the spuds are showing ambition, because they have sacked their manager… well they must be the most ambitious club, bar Watford, in the PL if that is the criteria that measures ambition.
This is the season that we can REALLY judge MA, as he has now got the squadron he wants.
Let’s watch how he performs and judge him on that, not what the spuds are doing down the road.
OT
Emery to Newcastle
I said yesterday no chance ,in the article on here .
Looks like I was wrong according to sky sports .
The day we judge ourselves against the spuds, is the time we should really be concerned.
Firstly Spuds are not showing more ambition than us – no way, even if Conte goes there.
The difference between us and them and why MA hasnt been sacked is that our new process requires time and our performances ( not including the 1st 3 games) have been on average, pretty good.
There is a style and you can see on the pitch the players are on it, they want to progress and move forward, get better and we have a very talented bunch of under 23’s that can only get better under teh right conditions.
Spurs, well ive watched the majority of their games and they are the complete opposite to us.
They are flat footed, Kane is playing like a he belongs in a north and south league, they are very boring and easy to predict and if you watched Nuno’s last interview, he looked lost, deflated and ready for teh boot.
I really dont think he has had any support from the players there and Kane didnt want to stay in the first place, its a big task to motivate a player that doesnt want to play for you anymore.
that then bleads down into the rest of teh squad, even if it is unintentional, it just happens
Some outlier fans will gloat that we are in sixth place. Some outlier fans will despair that we are only in sixth place and not in the top four.
The rest of us, and I daresay the vast majority, will be in the middle. Happy to see the team on a nine game undefeated streak and climbing the table but also conscious of the fact that the road will be bumpy.
We don’t need to be reminded that success is fragile. We’re Arsenal fans, if course we know that! Equally we don’t need to be constantly told that the glass is half empty.
Serious question Dan, if Arsenal is out of the top four until the last game and then sneaks in to that fourth spot, is the season a success in your eyes? And if it is, isn’t it a bit of a shame that you spent 37/38ths of the season being dissatisfied?
# enjoy the ride
” # enjoy the ride ”
Love that Voyageur.
Isn’t it so much better to be on board with the fact that the club RECOGNISED that decline had set in (M A obviously shook this up), and clearly laid out a plan (the process) to lift ourselves out of said decline IN A STRUCTURED FORWARD LOOKING MANNER, building for a brighter future in as near as possible reflecting past glories (at THIS POINT IN TIME a very tall order, and yes will take further time).
We could have simply brought in an Allegri type name at huge cost, who with the squad at the time who have come to exactly the same conclusion as Arteta – THIS SQUAD IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH – and would have up sticks and gone at contract end.
Repeat, repeat, repeat and still not attain top 4 – directionless, floundering and entirely pointless.
I for one find the path we have taken extremely motivating.
Much more challenging than the desperation of the “hire – sack – hire -sack” cycle.
Why on earth would you sack Arteta right now ???
I know this is NOT going to happen, but this is the impression some give on here.
Yes we could go to Liverpool and get beaten, and the knives will once again come out (as some live game to game right now).
Lack of ambition that I accept get beaten at Liverpool ? – far from it ! (I actually fancy a draw).
No, I simply look at the path we are on and the bigger picture with the blinkers off.
Make no mistake. Each and every manager in the EPL prays we don’t get our transition right !
Well said Dan. We have slipped into chronic mediocrity. Enjoying a good run of games isn’t progress. Even relegation clubs have that every season. It’s about where we can be and I’m sorry but I’m still not on the Arteta train because I see him to be someone who uses emotions and sentiments to run a team. We should have a top manager to entrust funds to and not a novice who weilds so much power and authority in a club of Arsenal’s stature. Signs may look positive but I’ll just call that form, not class. And for those who complain of hiring Conte because according to them, he won’t sign young players, bla bla bla, wouldn’t we be better giving him £150m than a novice management team? How did he manage to attract Hakimi and Lukaku to Inter Milan? As the saying goes, “An army of sheep led by a lion will defeat an army of lions led by a sheep”. Spurs are actually showing more ambition than us at the moment by not just looking for top players, but top management.
It is AFC you support isnt it mate?? After three defeats due to having half our first team players out is not a great start but then as the young buys show just how good they are and can be, you knock it??
In my many years of agony being a Gunner, I have seen the Lions and the sheep and the top sheep was the most successful in our history. Blame the owners not the manager.
Its not often I do not agree with you but mate? AFC will never feel less ambitious than the Spuds. Their policy of having 2/3 managers per season is not great and even though their only ambition is to beat AFC one per year I see no future for them. I just hope they keep Levy.
Spurs more ambitious… What have they won? I think it’s a combination of how poor their performances have been as opposed to the actual amount of points they have picked up. Add that to the fact that Nuno was not a popular choice for a new manager in the first place! Made his position pretty fragile from the off imo.
We have alot of young players in our team now with plenty of promise and their performances should consistently improve given the right coaching. Whether Arteta is the man or not for that job remains to be seen and there is clearly still work to be done in terms of signing/developing players to add depth to the squad to get us back to where we belong.
However at least we can see a team in place who should improve with the above…. What have Spurs got? Besides Kane and Son who would you really take from their team? Have they got any good youngsters coming through because I haven’t heard of any! Fact is I think Spurs are currently in the position now where we were under Emery two years ago; their players are either out of form or just plain average. They need to start clearing out and rebuilding themselves otherwise they’ll only continue to sink.
First I would like to point out that you keep comparing Arsenal’s current position which is subject to change over the course of the season to Unai Emery’s final league position at the end of the season which is misleading and unfair.Your argument would make more sense if you compared Unai’s team after 10 matches to Arteta’s team after a similar number of matches.
Secondly,I’m not convinced that Arsenal fans are chest-thumping after our recent wins like you say and if at all there are fans doing that,then they are in the minority.That claim is an exaggeration and a blanket generalization on your part.I think most fans are just happy that our team is showing signs of progress after a terrible start to the season.This acknowledgement of progress has not only come from Arsenal fans but pundits of the game as well.Surely these former footballers and managers understand the game better than most of us.
Thirdly you say we’re only only two points ahead of Spurs and yet I could also say that we’re only 3 points away from M.City in third.You keep saying we are regressing.We were 20th and have been rising steadily to our current position in 6th.English is my 3rd language but that doesn’t seem like regression to me. I would also not bring Arteta’s previous finishes into this discussion because it’s a different season;Arsenal team has changed a lot with many incomings and outgoings over the past year,other teams have changed,we are no longer in a European competition.Heck,even some of the officiating rules have changed.I’ll judge the performance of the team and manager in isolation.
Finally,Tottenham are in different circumstances to us for the most part.We have a younger team with new recruits and this comes with its challenges.We also had injuries and Covid at the beginning of the season affecting key members of the team-this was even highlighted by Pep in our match against City.The team has done relatively well since the manager had a near full squad to choose from.Most importantly we are on a winning streak while Spurs are on a losing streak with a more experienced and arguably better side.In addition,there are four teams that have clearly have better squads overall than us.I think it would be arrogant of us to have top four as the bare minimum expectation.