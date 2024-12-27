Are Trophies Over-rated? Come on Arsenal fans – be proud to be a Gooner!

Are Trophies Overrated? by Ben Dungate
Despite what Americans will claim, Football, or to be more specific, Association Football (soccer) is the world’s most watched sport. It sparks passion amongst players and fans alike, divides cities, divides friends groups, families. It is partisan and incredible and those involved in the game face intense scrutiny. Sometimes too much, leading to heinous and ridiculous acts such as the assassination of Andreas Escobar, the Colombian defender, whose crime was scoring an own goal at the 1994 World Cup.
With this in mind, should us fans and supporters take a step back and assess what we want from our team. What we demand from our players and manager and whether those expectations are actually realistic.
Arsenal find themselves currently in third place in the Premier League at Christmas, with a handful of us, perhaps understandably, a little bit disappointed, given the horrendous run of form Man City are going through. However, should we not in fact actually be pleased that the management team as a whole has led the side to a period where the fans can actually have positive expectations, without placing all the emphasis on delivering trophies?
Arteta ‘s recent interview in which he petulantly reminded the interviewer that he has won 2 Community Shields during his tenure, perfectly demonstrates the ridiculous nature of the expectation placed upon people in his position. Should we not in fact see the team’s consistency in the league as a success in itself, and arguably just as difficult to achieve in the most competitive domestic football league in the world as winning a domestic cup?
Let us remember that Erik ten Hag won an FA Cup, a League Cup, and reached another FA Cup final in during his 3 years in charge at Man Utd but also delivered their lowest league finish in decades. Would we really swap our consistent league challenge for the odd trophy here and there?
Now, before you bite my head off, I absolutely believe there is no reason why we can’t and shouldn’t be competitive in the league AND win trophies, this article is more to make us reflect upon our expectations and to realise that no team has a divine right to win anything and simply having a good team does not give any guarantees.
So, maybe we should actually just be happy and proud that this group of players and the manager are able to provide the fans with hope of success on a season by season basis and not actually expect anything!
It’s Christmas, so let’s not waste these years demanding more, more, more, but instead be grateful that we are Gooners and support the greatest team in the land. The only side never to have been relegated from the top division (technically) and the only team to have ever gone an entire league season undefeated.
We get to go into each season with hope of victory and success, watch fantastic games, and see homegrown talent pull on the famous red jersey and represent the team as those that have gone before them have and try to deliver the fans the success we crave so much. Let us simply be grateful for what we have and know that when success is delivered, and it will be, it won’t be tainted by improper financial activity or under a cloud of dismal league performances.
Remember, we could be Tottenham fans!
Best regards
BEN
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Nice read. Even though I think trophies are not overrated, I just believe we should go about achieving it the right and realistic way, so as to avoid future repercussions such as other clubs who go from being the one of the best to a “shadow of themselves” which fans will find surprising but it isn’t. Sustainability should be prioritized before you can talk about competing for honours, which is another issue on its own. Last season I know was disappointing, given our inability to win the league in particular but that’s behind us now, so I look forward to better seasons ahead, can’t speak for those who think otherwise as far as Mikel and current members of the board backing him are still in charge though.
I rate EPL and UCL trophies higher than the others, because of they are way more difficult to win and reward higher prizes
You’ve lost yr mind and kind of what’s wrong with today’s ‘Arsenal’ fan.
👍
👍👍
Only an Arsenal fan would say, trophies don’t matter. I am speechless.
Did I say they don’t matter? I merely stated that no team has a divine right to win and actually being in the discussion at the start of the season is a privilege that shouldn’t be overlooked. It certainly shouldn’t be something the manager gets sacked for!
We are just saying that because we don’t win anything .
It’s sad that the Koronke Family now have some accepting not winning trophies
This is just pathetic. It’s just to cover up for the inevitable that will happen come May. This season reminds me of 15/16. By the time we would’ve done the needful which is obvious many big trophies would passed us by and then the cycle repeats itself. Our club is so nice but not ruthless enough.
As an Arsenal fan, it’s now becoming the norm to
1. Accept any finish, next year will be better
2. No expectations of the big jugs
3. Smaller jugs are not worth it even if you cannot win the big ones
4. Pay the highest tickets and accept mediocrity performances, term them as off days. Imagine a captain with 1000s of passengers on board calls it an off day, even though he draws a 10th of the wages
5. Spend millions on cast offs and injury ridden players when the moneys could have been utilized for better recruitment
6. Enjoy the little tots are some places below us as if they are the benchmark of modern day football.
7. Arsene won 3 titles in 22 years and that is termed as success, Mikel 1 FA in 5 years and we are told to trust the process.
8. Mikel takes pride in the 2 shields, what’s next, Emirates Cup? Why no passion to win the League Cup?
Well Ben is entitled to his opinions, I to mine. We need accountability. 20 yrs with no title and 1 UCL final appearance does not make us a big club.
Regardless of what we fans think and hope for, the players don’t want to be remembered for playing for a great club and in a great team that almost won a lot but won nothing. They want big trophy wins on their CV‘s. So the big risk for clubs like Arsenal is not winning trophies and losing their best players as they move on in search of trophies. Ask Harry Kane.
Top comment 👍
Yes, BM received a huge Harry Kane/Tottenham trophyless discount when they acquired his services.
Good article, Ben. TBH, if I were still a paying customer, I’d be more vocal about my expectations, but now that I just watch free from afar, I’m not so fussed when we don’t achieve. and am satisfied that we are among England’s top sides.
I do wonder who some of these demanding JA commenters are and what sort of sorry lives they must lead.
Demanding ?
It’s been 21 years
We are the most patient of fans
Spot on Dan. It is a sad state of affairs if the “fourth spot is an achievement” mentality has rubbed off on fans. We have a rich history and proud traditions but we should never settle for mediocrity. The club’s legacy is built on success and silverware. Anything less than striving to win trophies undermines the expectations of loyal fans and the ethos of a club that has been a benchmark of excellence. Aiming for top-four finishes or “progress” alone is not enough. We must prioritise assembling a squad, strategy, and mindset capable of challenging for major honours consistently. Trophies must be the only true measure of success. This will bring results, trophies and increase our fan base worldwide.
“Remember, we could be Tottenham fans!”
I used to go there to watch my ex-teacher play for them and thought nothing of it. Always a Gooner!
The irony is you sound like a Spurs fan
Of course Dan, of course🙄.
👍 Jax
‘ not fussed what we achieve ‘
How is that not sounding like a Spurs fan
Of course it does; couldn’t be anything else😂
…and by the way, you’ve very carefully re-phrased what I wrote. Dear, dear Dan…you are a one😂.
Yes, trophies are overrated except when it comes to a Spuds fan, lol. btw, what do Americans claim?
The writer is right and credit must be given for putting things nicely into perspective.
But to be kind to the Writer, will easier said than done, as do doubt fans will be showing their horns, for the barren trophy years and near misses.
Yet this year could be our best year yet, with the champions thinking they had won all there is to.
There is a lot to be said for Ben’s article.
I went to my first Arsenal game with my parents in the late 60’s and have seen the highs (being at Wembley in 1971 with my Dad and the lows in the mid 70’s when hooliganism was rife and the results were bang average, or worse compared to what we have experienced since Wenger (and that includes Arteta’s two 8th places)
I consider myself to be very fortunate to come from an Arsenal supporting family from the 1930s and I’m proud to support them. I don’t expect or demand trophies year in and year out. I would like it of course but what I have learned over the years is that football is cyclical and our turn will come again. For anybody who thinks Arsenal is not a big club, they should think again. 13 league titles and 14 FA cup wins and 2 European titles. There are always ups and downs but our record is better than most. Instead of looking for the negatives, why not take the view that the owners are doing all they can to have a successful and competitive team again? I don’t think they are aiming for mediocrity and neither do I think I accept it either, but I am realistic about the last 20 odd years.
Great post SueP. To your fine credit, you never learned to attach finishing first to your ego or general arrogance (as some on here calling the kettle black are quite familiar with).
So 750 million spent to get back to top 4, and some would say celebrate the accomplishment?
We have been here under Wenger and many said top 4 was not enough. Now with Arteta are some saying top 4 is enough? Don’t be overly focused on trophies?
Have expectations changed that much in 5 years?
Has anyone told the players not to focus too much on trophies?
I don’t think its a cause for celebration, beyond the fact that anything worse than 4th doesn’t bring the UCL or the money that competing in it brings.
Its ludicrous for anybody to suggest that a trophy is irrelevant, unless of course it’s the Carabao Cup that some JA posters deride. I am all for winning it and even the season opener – The Community Shield
I could name what the Koronkes can do ?
Arsenal is a massive club Sue that’s the point
Dont let these owners manipulate you
Genius business model though
Release more merch before Xmas get customers to believe winning trophies isn’t everything
Where is Ten Hag now? Do Man utd tolerate failure after financial backing?
And why should Arteta be measured with inferior managers instead of superior ones?