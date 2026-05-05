Are UK Pundits Too Harsh on Arsenal? A Brazilian Fan Thinks So

One of the best things about football is how differently the same game can be viewed depending on where you are in the world.

A thoughtful comment from JustArsenal reader Anibao, currently watching Arsenal matches from Brazil, highlights just how wide that gap can be when it comes to analysing the Gunners.

A completely different narrative abroad

According to Anibao, the reaction to Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City, when the Cityzens edged Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad, was completely different on Brazilian television compared to what many of us heard from UK pundits.

While English media outlets were quick to criticise and focus on shortcomings, Brazilian analysts reportedly saw a strong Arsenal display, suggesting that the Gunners could easily have won the match if not for fine margins.

It is an interesting contrast.

Where UK coverage can sometimes feel overly critical or shaped by expectation, the South American perspective appeared more balanced, focusing on the overall performance rather than just the result.

Anibao also pointed out that a refereeing expert on Brazilian television believed there was a clear foul and red card offence for denying a goal scoring opportunity, something that was either downplayed or not highlighted as strongly in the UK.

Is bias shaping the narrative?

This raises a bigger question about how Arsenal are perceived.

Are the Gunners being judged more harshly in England due to past failures or the pressure of expectation? Or are international analysts simply offering a more neutral, less emotionally driven view?

There is no doubt that narratives can influence how performances are received. A team expected to win will often be criticised more heavily when they do not, while the same display might be praised if viewed without that context.

For Arsenal fans, it can sometimes feel like the team has to be perfect to earn praise domestically, while abroad there is a greater appreciation of the progress being made under Mikel Arteta.

Of course, neither perspective is necessarily right or wrong, but it does show how different the conversation around Arsenal can be depending on who is watching.

So what do you think Gooners, are UK pundits too harsh on Arsenal compared to the global view?

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