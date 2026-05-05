Are UK Pundits Too Harsh on Arsenal? A Brazilian Fan Thinks So

One of the best things about football is how differently the same game can be viewed depending on where you are in the world.
A thoughtful comment from JustArsenal reader Anibao, currently watching Arsenal matches from Brazil, highlights just how wide that gap can be when it comes to analysing the Gunners.
A completely different narrative abroad
According to Anibao, the reaction to Arsenal’s performance against Manchester City, when the Cityzens edged Arsenal 2-1 at the Etihad, was completely different on Brazilian television compared to what many of us heard from UK pundits.
While English media outlets were quick to criticise and focus on shortcomings, Brazilian analysts reportedly saw a strong Arsenal display, suggesting that the Gunners could easily have won the match if not for fine margins.
It is an interesting contrast.
Where UK coverage can sometimes feel overly critical or shaped by expectation, the South American perspective appeared more balanced, focusing on the overall performance rather than just the result.
Anibao also pointed out that a refereeing expert on Brazilian television believed there was a clear foul and red card offence for denying a goal scoring opportunity, something that was either downplayed or not highlighted as strongly in the UK.
Is bias shaping the narrative?
This raises a bigger question about how Arsenal are perceived.
Are the Gunners being judged more harshly in England due to past failures or the pressure of expectation? Or are international analysts simply offering a more neutral, less emotionally driven view?
There is no doubt that narratives can influence how performances are received. A team expected to win will often be criticised more heavily when they do not, while the same display might be praised if viewed without that context.
For Arsenal fans, it can sometimes feel like the team has to be perfect to earn praise domestically, while abroad there is a greater appreciation of the progress being made under Mikel Arteta.
Of course, neither perspective is necessarily right or wrong, but it does show how different the conversation around Arsenal can be depending on who is watching.
So what do you think Gooners, are UK pundits too harsh on Arsenal compared to the global view?
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I don’t know
I can name allot of positive things that have been said
even today I have read Arteta is on Peps level and this is our best squad in 60 years
I would say it’s the strongest squad I’ve ever known us to have.
Gabriels could have been a red card, he got away with it. It was decided by a panel afterwards that he got away with a yellow when it should have been red. The other yellow (not red) was issued correctly. Where is the bias.
and not a single red card or pen in the Prem shown to a Gunner this season
so if there is an agenda against us ….they are doing a rubbish job lol.
Agree
Wow seen the team. Same as Saturday.
Does it mean skelly starts? Reggie
This started since Wenger’s era. The refs, media and pundits are in it together.
They have been against for as long as I can remember and that goes back to the late 60’s.
I do feel most uk pundits don’t give a balanced opinion on games. It’s like they never played the game or give opinion to ganner comments! .
In my personal and honest opinion, i do believe that we are scrutinised far more than other teams.
For years, we were told we were too soft and had no cojones etc. Now we are strong and physical etc – we’re bullies.
When we score from set pieces – we’re a one dimensional team. When others do it (liverpool namely – they’re masters).
We lose a game and we’re told we’re bottling it or choking. When City lose, its a blip
The list goes on…..
What do fellow Gooners think?