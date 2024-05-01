Are we about to see Arsenal’s dream defensive line up make its debut?

So far, looking at Arsenal’s defense, which has conceded the fewest goals in the league (28) and kept the most clean sheets (16), you can’t help but be impressed with their record.
Some Gooners, however, have issues with the left back.
Ben White at right back, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes at central defense have been great; no one wants to change that, but the challenges at left back are serious. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and Oleksander Zinchenko have all had their ups and downs as left backs, but few Gooners would agree that one of them is the long-term answer on the left. Many would welcome a summer left-back swoop.
But does Arsenal really need a left-back swoop? This may not be necessary with Jurrien Timber’s injury return.
“I can’t wait,” Timber said in the Standard of his anticipation of returning to Arsenal’s matchday squad. “The boys have been texting me already, so it’s going to be fun.
“I think we’re doing really well. The last couple of weeks have been tough, obviously out of the Champions League, but we’re still in the mix [in the title race]. We’re still there.
“I’m glad that I can be a part of it, and let’s see what the last couple of weeks can bring. I hope something beautiful.”
Touted as an ideal left back, the Dutchman sustained an ACL injury in Arsenal’s season opener against Nottingham Forest. Since his injury comeback, the Arsenal U-21 coach has played him as a left-back, helping him gain match fitness; this shouldn’t be a coincidence.
Perhaps Arteta sees Jurrien Timber as his long-term left-back option, so the Arsenal U-21 manager may have gotten specific instructions on where to play the ex-Ajax player.
So, once Timber rejoins the Arsenal senior team, as he has hinted, he hopes to play in the remaining games, and we may finally witness Arteta’s perfect defensive line of White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber.
Sam P
SamP, I’m sure that Jurrien never was “touted as an ideal left back” as he’s mostly known for his Central and Right back roles, but having said that he did look pretty good there in pre-season and it would be great to see him get some real-time in before the season’s end, so fingers crossed for him…and Arsenal.
Timber played in some U-21 games, but he might be too rusty to play in EPL. Partey wasn’t as press-resistant as before his long injury due to his lack of match-fitness, so it’d be very risky to play Timber in a such crucial stage in EPL
Based on Timber’s inverted-LB role in those U-21 matches, he’d likely get tasked to prevent the opposing inverted-RW from cutting inside and he could also shoot with his stronger foot as Cancelo often does
I believe Arteta wanted Tomiyasu to do those jobs on our left side of the pitch, but Tomiyasu’s ball control and shooting skills might not be as good as Timber’s
@Gai you are right. Besides, it won’t be nice for him to have another injury. The pressure will be high next 3 matches let him come in next season like a new signing.
Yeah, let Timber wait untill the next season. There is no need to force him out on the pitch with only three games to go. If not sudden injuries comes and threat to ruin a beautiful voyage.
It’s the last three games that will tell us if this season in a retrospective will be looked upon as something better than the last.
Last year’s ending was devastating: 0-3 home vs Brighton, 0-1 on the road vs Nottingham. And, when everything was over, a consolation win vs Wolves. 84 pts. Five after City.
80 points now – nine to go.
a more progressive LB like Timber may also play a role in unlocking Martinelli back to his best
that may be in Arteta’s mind for the last 3 games too, should we fall behind or need to force a late winner, e.g. Man U at OT, I can see a double sub bringing Timber and Martinelli on as a pair in the second half
i hope gets some time on the pitch vs Bournemouth, however like GAI I am concerned about rustiness in a full 90, but some minutes for sure before season end