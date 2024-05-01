Are we about to see Arsenal’s dream defensive line up make its debut?

So far, looking at Arsenal’s defense, which has conceded the fewest goals in the league (28) and kept the most clean sheets (16), you can’t help but be impressed with their record.

Some Gooners, however, have issues with the left back.

Ben White at right back, William Saliba, and Gabriel Magalhaes at central defense have been great; no one wants to change that, but the challenges at left back are serious. Takehiro Tomiyasu, Jakub Kiwior, and Oleksander Zinchenko have all had their ups and downs as left backs, but few Gooners would agree that one of them is the long-term answer on the left. Many would welcome a summer left-back swoop.

But does Arsenal really need a left-back swoop? This may not be necessary with Jurrien Timber’s injury return.

“I can’t wait,” Timber said in the Standard of his anticipation of returning to Arsenal’s matchday squad. “The boys have been texting me already, so it’s going to be fun.

“I think we’re doing really well. The last couple of weeks have been tough, obviously out of the Champions League, but we’re still in the mix [in the title race]. We’re still there.

“I’m glad that I can be a part of it, and let’s see what the last couple of weeks can bring. I hope something beautiful.”

Touted as an ideal left back, the Dutchman sustained an ACL injury in Arsenal’s season opener against Nottingham Forest. Since his injury comeback, the Arsenal U-21 coach has played him as a left-back, helping him gain match fitness; this shouldn’t be a coincidence.

Perhaps Arteta sees Jurrien Timber as his long-term left-back option, so the Arsenal U-21 manager may have gotten specific instructions on where to play the ex-Ajax player.

So, once Timber rejoins the Arsenal senior team, as he has hinted, he hopes to play in the remaining games, and we may finally witness Arteta’s perfect defensive line of White, Saliba, Gabriel, and Timber.

Sam P