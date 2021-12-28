Are we finally getting our Arsenal back? I sure hope so! by Shenel

Fans were calling for “our Arsenal” to reappear and it seems slowly but surely this is occurring!

Finally, it seems as though the team is clicking once more and the consistency seems more apparent.

Goals are flowing, the team is together and the defence is strong, and Mikel Arteta’s message seems to be getting across to the players! So far so good!

Although we are consistently winning games, the opponents we have faced in the last few games, no disrespect to them, hardly gave us a tough time yet we got the job done.

But it is nice to see that we are conceding fewer goals yet we are going up the other end and scoring more than two a game.

It’s weird that it’s taken Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang to be taken out of the fold for the goals to appear.

Call it a coincidence or call it a sense of relief for some players (read into that what you will), well we just don’t know, but finally Arsenal are becoming more and more clinical in the final third and all over the pitch things are clicking..

The defending and goals are being shared all over the pitch, defenders, midfielders and forwards are all chipping in, all that’s left is for Aaron Ramsdale to score and every department will have a goal to their name.

Miracles don’t happen but you never know in this game!.

Really all that matters is finally we are seeing the attacking, flowing, stylish football that at times can be compared to the football from the Arsene Wenger era.

Although we know there are going to be a lot more tests and ups and downs to come, if this is just a positive snippet of what is to come from this team, then I for one am very excited for the future!!

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_

