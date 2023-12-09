Let’s all make some noise for Arsenal Women at Emirates – Are you going to be singing, Gooners?

The buildup to this London derby has been astonishing, with Arsenal Women likely to sell-out Emirates tomorrow, as our Gunners take on the reigning WSL champions Chelsea and our biggest rival for the WSL title. The event will be recorded in history as the first ever sell-out of the main stadium by any women’s football team in WSL history,( if the stadium is sold-out..)

Will you be Loud and Proud for our Gunners at Emirates Stadium tomorrow? When I was at the Emirates for Arsenal v Chelsea on 15th January this year it felt very quiet around me..

We need to get behind our Gunners tomorrow! wherever you’re sitting in the stadium we all need to sing, chant and make noise with everyone else. Do you think we can make it as loud as a men’s game and be the 13th player?

At the last match the attendance was over 46,000 – this time we may hit the magic sell-out number – the same as Arsenal Women did in the UWCL semi-final against Wolfsburg at Emirates on 1st May this year.

Maybe it was just where I was sitting last year? Club Level Clock End. I know Block 2 is the loudest and most atmospheric as that’s where the Red & White Army sit, so anywhere near there is a good choice I guess?

I am going with my 2 daughters and granddaughter tomorrow. I’m hoping where we are sat is a bit louder. We know some of the chants but no one around us was singing them. We are Top Tier Block 102 – Block 102 can we sing please?

Also all Gooners next to the away block need to go for it to drown out the Blues!

An Arsenal win tomorrow will put us into 2nd place (we dropped to 3rd in the WSL today after Man City beat Aston Villa 2-1) but a win would put us on the same points as Chelsea and in a very solid place from which to fight all the way for that WSL title!

So excited for this match! Are you planning on make some noise? Can anyone tell us where we can find the word for all the songs please?

The match kicks-off at 12.30pm UK. It was be shown live on BBC2.

COYG!

Michelle Maxwell

