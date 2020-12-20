Are we running out of excuses for Arsenal’s terrible form?

I have literally run out of reasons as to why we are so rubbish right now! by Shenel
I wrote an article a while back saying that my theory of us losing was because we had all of our recent games on a Sunday that we had so far lost but really that article was to make myself feel better to try and make any excuse for Arsenal and all because of the awful form my beloved team is going through right now.
These are really some of the worst days of the clubs history in a long long time and if we are not careful we will get relegated. Something which I made myself believe I would never be alive to see happen but seeing as their form is deteriorating game by game that relegation zone is looking ever closer the more games go by.
Now this may be controversial but I never really wanted Arteta to come in, because I thought he wasn’t very experienced or qualified in that role as of yet, and especially when the likes of Allegri (and yes I will even go there, Pochettino were available) to come in, but we went for someone who used to play for the club and was assistant to Guardiola.
As always I gave him the benefit of the doubt as I do with our club, and an FA Cup and Community Shield win over Chelsea and Liverpool gave me a little bit of hope that he was the man for the job, especially with how he came in and the spirits and attitudes of the players changed massively.
But forward on a year and his achievements near the middle of his reign have been quickly wiped away for me, because to me once a manager loses a dressing room which is what I believe has happened, he will never get them back and we will keep spiralling further and further into a position we are not used to – until either some big miracle happens at the club or Arteta leaves!
No matter what happens I will always follow and support my childhood club because it is not in my DNA to turn my back on them, especially after they have given me so many amazing memories and friendships made from attending games and having things in common.
But if things do not change that relegation territory will soon become a reality, and that is not what we deserve as fans or as a club!
Shenel Osman
Shout-out for all those that said arteta out two months ago.
Funny thing is now I believe he should stay but we need to clear half the team
Luiz, Willian, elneny, nketiah, xhaka, cedric, mustafi, sokratis, ozil, Pepe.
Get a tricky player podence maybe n two attacking midfielders
PS runnason is too short
Have we seen enough of Cedric to know he should go?
The problem with Arsenal ATM is that we are way to predictable ,I could see within the 10 minutes yesterday how the game was going to go .
It’s very worrying at this moment in time and if we don’t pick up some points over Xmas then the pressure will start to build and build.
It’s a good job that fans aren’t aloud in the Emirates yet because it would be toxic to say the least .
I’m not sure what the answer is either ,do we replace Arteta and go through the whole process of a starting afresh again or wait it out to see if he can pull us through .
What I do know is our football ATM is dire to say the least ,watching a midfield consisting of Ceballos,Xhaka and Elneny wouldn’t even frighten my sons under 15 team.
Auba has been through it before. In Klopp’s final season at Dortmund, they were bottom of the bundesliga in February before pulling away to finish in a European spot.
Does anyone know what happened in “that” February?
Good calm post.
I liked the appointment of Arteta and felt our future looked bright.
I have to admit I am now unsure if Arteta is the man. The number of poor results are starting to question this. I expected a tough season because it takes a while to turn things around. But there is no sign of upward trend. One would expect a series of poor performances and a series of very good performances if the adaptation and rebuilding of Liverpool with Klopp and to an extend City with Pep where anything to go by.
Whatever Arteta managed last year now seems as much down to luck possibly as to change.
I am not totally convinced Arteta is not our man but I am also not convinced we will get a proven big name manager to come to our club. We are financially constraint on account of missing out on CL football and now we will miss out on EL football most likely.
We have spend a lot of money as a club but our spending is beyond poor. Pepe at 70 mill is a disaster. The money spend on Ceballos (10 mill per season supposedly) is wasted as was the contract on Willian not to mention Saliba. Go further back and there is a host of big ticket disasters (Xhaka, Mustafi, Laca to name but a few).
Our poor investments are at least some of the reason we are not doing better and this has to change. Edu? not much more experience than Arteta. He should go as well if Arteta goes.
If we don’t manage to get a point before 2021 we should consider our options but most candidates will either not come to Arsenal (Alegri, Poch, Brendan R) or be equally inexperienced in the PL.
I can’t wait for Partey to get back to playing every PL game.
Finally, FFS give Nelson and ESR some game time.
For some reason Arsenal fans seem to believe their players are better than they really are. So the manager must be the one at fault right ? You can keep changing managers but it won’t change anything. Its about getting a group of players together who are good enough and have the right attitude, until then the manager is on a hiding to nothing. You should be asking who is taking the decisions on transfers and contracts, they are the ones who should be fired.
Bring back Wenger.