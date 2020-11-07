Are we worried about Martinez’s return to the Emirates?

Will Martinez be a thorn in our side?

Emi Martinez will return to the Emirates tomorrow night, but he will be donning a different football kit.

After joining Aston Villa in the summer transfer window in a rather shocking and upsetting move in some fan’s eyes, Martinez will return to face his former club for the first time this season, when Villa come to the Emirates for the Sunday evening clash in the Premier League.

His move to Villa so far has been a successful one, they won their first four games, where Emi managed to keep a few clean sheets, and even was on the winning side against Liverpool when they thrashed them 7-2, but their last two games have not brought about the best results where they have lost the last two.

So of course Villa will be wanting to get back to winning ways and despite the love and respect Emi has for the club I am sure he will want to play a big part in helping keep Arsenal out because his loyalties now lie with Villa and I am sure he will also want to prove an even bigger point that Arsenal should not have let him go.

No matter what happens, I believe it will be a very tough yet exciting game, that really could go either way as Aston Villa need a win to bounce back, and Arsenal would want to continue their winning run and pick up where they left off from the win at Old Trafford last week.

But one thing is for sure, if Arsenal want to get more than two goals, first they will have to create more than a few chances, something that has so far been a bit lost from the team and secondly they will have to get past a player that pretty much knows his old team very very well and I am sure will do his best to keep them out. Gooners?

Shenel Osman