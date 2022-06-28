Are we worried that Arsenal are not being linked with any top midfielders?

A slight worry in midfield? by Jonbo
When it comes to the transfer window, especially the summer one, always take rumours with a huge pinch of salt! With so many news outlets these days, we get fed a lot of nonsense. E.g. Benzema or Draxler anyone?
However, in most cases when a player is actually signed, we will get some noise from sports news media beforehand, and usually in unison. The opposite can happen, with the Vieira signing is a great example of when the vast majority of the media can miss it, but these cases are usually rare when big money is involved.
Given the noise of rumours, or how close a deal is to competition, I am a little worried that I am hearing next to nothing about central midfield for us. It’s great that we’re addressing other key others, but a quality DM/CM is badly needed, and there seems barely any rumours, even from the fake outlets!
I have only really seen strong links to Tielemans, which have died down of late. Bissouma was mentioned a lot, but I feel that was more from the fans perspective than Arsenal’s. So again, it’s a worry that there’s a lack of noise around central midfield players.
What’s more worrying is that our preseason starts in around 10 days, and ideally you want signings in before that point so that they can properly acclimatise throughout the preseason. With the transfer window shutting almost a month after our first league fixture, we have to allow for late transfers, but we do not want to start this season like the last one with such a weak team.
We all saw how badly our season ended when Partey was injured, and odds of him staying fit for an entire campaign are miniscule. We cannot go into this season relying on the likes of: Xhaka, Elneny and Lokonga.
There is still plenty of time to get a new DM/CM, but a lack of rumours for this position is a concern, and I really think we need someone in place before our opening league fixture because Palace away is an obvious banana skin.
Maybe Arsenal will pull off another Vieira like move and surprise us all?
Jonbo
My money is on either Zinchenko or Lisandro Martinez or a relatively unknown player that fits their profile (i.e. can cover for Tierney and challenge Xhaka)
how could you possibly be even “slightly” worried, give your head a shake and trust the “process” already!
“The beauty of planning, and why we should love the process by Jonbo“
40 mins later
“Are we worried Arsenal are not being linked to with any top midfielders jonbo”
Trusting the process doesn’t mean we dnt worry sometimes or that we cant be a critic sometimes. What it means is…… we trust the employees of the club to do what’s in the interest of the club and do their best for the club. We also know that they are nt perfect. Arsenal will seeze to exist if given to u lots that never sees any positive in what professional employed at d club do.
OK take this…… So that u get some little headache: Mikel Arteta is an architect, a visionary, he is building a masterpiece, an ambitious structure like no other. It will be beautiful, it will be functional, it will reflect his ideologies and it will stand the test of time. This is a huge moment for Arsenal Football Club.
Worry,is understated, we can only compete if we have Party quality by his side.a fact that cannot be overemphasized
The transfer window has ages to go
Why are we all fretting
Lets see what business we have done when it closes
So far so good
Yes but I’m not surprised…..Xhaka is there and almost never injured so in MAs mind that spot is sorted (even though he’s consistently average). I’m pretty sure he likes Xhaka because he was a very similar player to him. Played CM, wasn’t very athletic, good range of passing when not under pressure etc.
Our other spot is occupied by Partey and when injured(often) is filled in by various players that are already in the squad.
What MA doesn’t seem to understand is that a deep lying midfielder is NOT a defensive midfielder! We need a proper DM in the Fernandihno/Fabinho mould. To this day we still have never replaced Gilberto.
If you were a potential target looking at Arsenal you know that Partey and Xhaka are nailed on starters regardless of form, so why would you join? Not that we seem to be looking anyway.
We’ve got too many central midfielders, such as Smith-Rowe, Xhaka, Maitland-Niles, Torreira, Patino, Azeez, Akinola, Henry-Francis and Cottrell. So we need to ship some of those guys out first, before signing a new one
Aside from that, White has got to play somewhere if Saliba and Holding occupy the right CB position. Unless we play with a three-CB formation
Based on the rumors, we’re also chasing Lisandro Martinez who can play in various defensive positions. I don’t think he’ll compete with Magalhaes for the left CB spot, as he is too small and slow to play against towering CFs in EPL
The Tielemans deal could still go ahead but considering we play Leicester early in the season while the window is still open we may have to wait until after that. The clearly don’t want him coming to us beforehand and then scoring against them.
Also depending on sales we currently have, Partey, Xhaka, Lokonga, Elneny and Torriera plus looking at Martinez (who can play CDM) all play as a CDM / CM so until we clear a few of these I don’t see u signing anyone for this position.
We 100% need an athletic holding midfielder. Not to get one would be wrong.
And i mean a specialist. Not a reworked one.
I don’t get it,MA spent 3 years at City under Pep and with players like Rodri, Fernandinho…. surely he knows the importance of having a proper DM no?
We still lack a true DM, until we sort that issue our midfield will remain porous. A true DM can allow Partey to play more B2B and strengthen our team.
Xhaka needs to be sold so a DM can be brought in; wool needs to be taken from the eyes and see the problem in midfield.
Vieria might turn out good, but we didn’t need another CAM. We have 4 now, Odegaard, ESR, Vieria, and Patino.
Not a single quality DM in sight in the squad, Partey is a makeshift.
Does anyone know why there’s no talk of Ruben Neves? Or why he’s not a good fit? Thanks
I’d say the Wolves have priced him out of any serious consideration. Their manager mentioned him being “like a 100 million pound player” and the club has put a valuation on him far above his actual worth, as evidence by lack of interest by other clubs.
It’s merely my opinion as I have no inside knowledge, but similar situation to 70 million for Isak, and their performances not matching asking price.
Just get Torreira back in. Total cost: £0.
He doesn’t want to be here.
@Twig. Agree. Torreira more times Player of the Month in Italy. I think Torreira needs to be convinced by Arteta, that he has an important role at Arsenal.
OT:Chelsea are very close to agreeing a fee with Leeds for Raphina(55M).I guess it’s game over for us.
According to the Athletic,Chelsea have told Leeds that they are ready to bid North of 55M which Leeds would agree to.
Raphinha race over, going to Chelsea. 60mill+ addons. Either you have the money or you don’t. The cheeky bids that we knew would be rejected is called wasting time and it has never been effective. Onto other targets then. At least this was settled early in the transfer window.
Also hopefully some of that money can go towards going for a very good CM, which I think is a bigger hole to fill anyways.
Yes. Reasons why I like that
1. Arsenal are an option for Raphinha
2. We need a CM/DM first
3. We can buy Saka’s understudy later.
4. Gnabry still in the market
@Kobin
Klopp has his eyes set on Gnabry. So forget it…IJS
Glad Chelsea got Raphinha, he’s half decent but never £50M+… NEVER! Plus he’s inflated price tag’s gotten to the mugs head waiting on Barca when they were only interested in him at the low “relegation fee” price and only if Dembele left, making him wait on them lol… What a FOOOOOL!!!!
Michael Olasie from Crystal Palace all day everyday for me. The kids got something about him and I hope MA8 can put in a cheeky bid so that he can give Saka a bit of compo down the right wing.
We’d definitely need to sign a DM or another box to box beast in our midfield as we need cover for Partey as I feel we missed a trick on Bossuma nd might come back to haunt us!!!
COYG!!!!!!!!
That’s very shrewd analysis. Whilst Raphinha is good, he certainly isn’t worth 50-60m especially when we have Saka who is nailed to start on the right. This might actually be a blessing in disguise! I’m convinced we will buy another midfielder. Another couple of months so a long way to go for the window to close and anything might happen.
As for Olise, I’m a huge fan too but I don’t think he is ever going to leave Palace. I like what Vieira is building there – Eze, Olise, Guehi, Edouard, Mitchell, Ebiowei and now Doucoure – some really good young and exciting talent!
I agree but at the same time we are willing to overpay for Lisandro. i’d rather overpay for Raphinha. Who would push us towards a UCL spot more? My money would be on Raphinha.
He’s gone to Chelsea according to Ornstein.