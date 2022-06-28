Are we worried that Arsenal are not being linked with any top midfielders?

A slight worry in midfield? by Jonbo

When it comes to the transfer window, especially the summer one, always take rumours with a huge pinch of salt! With so many news outlets these days, we get fed a lot of nonsense. E.g. Benzema or Draxler anyone?

However, in most cases when a player is actually signed, we will get some noise from sports news media beforehand, and usually in unison. The opposite can happen, with the Vieira signing is a great example of when the vast majority of the media can miss it, but these cases are usually rare when big money is involved.

Given the noise of rumours, or how close a deal is to competition, I am a little worried that I am hearing next to nothing about central midfield for us. It’s great that we’re addressing other key others, but a quality DM/CM is badly needed, and there seems barely any rumours, even from the fake outlets!

I have only really seen strong links to Tielemans, which have died down of late. Bissouma was mentioned a lot, but I feel that was more from the fans perspective than Arsenal’s. So again, it’s a worry that there’s a lack of noise around central midfield players.

What’s more worrying is that our preseason starts in around 10 days, and ideally you want signings in before that point so that they can properly acclimatise throughout the preseason. With the transfer window shutting almost a month after our first league fixture, we have to allow for late transfers, but we do not want to start this season like the last one with such a weak team.

We all saw how badly our season ended when Partey was injured, and odds of him staying fit for an entire campaign are miniscule. We cannot go into this season relying on the likes of: Xhaka, Elneny and Lokonga.

There is still plenty of time to get a new DM/CM, but a lack of rumours for this position is a concern, and I really think we need someone in place before our opening league fixture because Palace away is an obvious banana skin.

Maybe Arsenal will pull off another Vieira like move and surprise us all?

Jonbo

—————————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Just Arsenal Show – Just Arsenal Show discusses the future of Lokonga, Tavares and others