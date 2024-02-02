Are West Ham “capable of creating an upset” against Arsenal Women?

Arsenal Women are riding high at the moment, securing wins in every game they have played in 2024 so far. Our Gunners may have got out of the starting blocks slowly at the start of the season, losing their WSL opening game to Liverpool, then drawing with Man United. But things have gone from strength to strength since then (with the exception of our first ever north London derby defeat to arch-rivals Tottenham, before going into the winter break). Arsenal’s summer signings have now settled, and we have also seen a number of high-profile players returning to the pitch.

West Ham Women, on the other hand, have not faired very well this season. The Hammers sit 2nd from bottom of the WSL table, only 3 points above newly-promoted Bristol City. West Ham head coach, Rehanne Skinner reckons her team “performances have been pretty good throughout and we’re seeing improvements game on game.”

And on taking on the top WSL sides, Skinner certainly believes that the Hammers are capable of causing an upset, as she stated in her West Ham pre-match press-conference:

“I think the way that the players are working together, bonding as a group and the mindset that they have, it shows that we’re capable of creating an upset and, at some point, that will come.

“If it’s this weekend, then fantastic, we’ll take that. We just have to keep working towards what we’re trying to achieve. We have to believe we’re going to get points out of every game, so that will be our approach this weekend.”

What are your thoughts Gooners? How will Arsenal fair this Sunday?

Michelle Maxwell

