Are Willian’s words proof of Arsenal’s internal problems?

Willian has admitted to being ‘unhappy’ at Arsenal which you could kind of tell by his stats…

In 37 games for the Gunners, he scored once and recorded 7 assists.

In his final season at the Bridge, in comparison, he found the back of the next 11 times and assisted 9 goals.

Unless you believe form can deteriorate in the span of 12 months there has to be a reason why the 33-year-old told Edu he wasn’t ‘100 per cent comfortable’ at the Emirates.

As he only moved across the Capital it can’t be blamed on struggling to adapt to a new culture, being homesick, uprooting his family, etc.

In his unveiling on his return to the Corinthians he had enough respect for his ex-employers to ‘not go into detail’ about why things didn’t work out for him in North London.

While many Gooners will question his contribution on the pitch, he’s acted like class off it. He didn’t need to rip up a contract worth 220 000 pound a week, he could have sat at home being paid for the next two years.

There is zero reason to question the midfielder’s professionalism. In 7 years at Stamford Bridge, he contributed to 2 Premierships, an FA Cup, League Cup and a Europa League. His spell in England will be deemed a success.

So, if the destination wasn’t an issue (he moved across London) and if he had always been a modern pro, it points to the problem being ……. Arsenal themselves!

The Brazilian worked for managers like Jose Mourinho, Antonio Conte, Guus Hiddink and Sarri. These are coaches who have their own ethos and will not tolerate anyone who doesn’t follow their principles.

He had captains like Jon Terry and Cesar Azpilicueta. Even peers who didn’t wear the armband were leaders.

For years everyone has questioned the mentality at our club.

Imagine going to Chelsea’s dressing room of men to our dressing room where the ambition isn’t as high?

I always thought that was an issue for William Gallas. Yes, he didn’t help himself but in truth he had come from such a winning culture that he couldn’t identify with younger teammates who were in their comfort zones.

In the 12-months that Willian was the club, skipper Aubameyang was dropped for constant issues regarding time keeping, Guendouzi was loaned out due to attitude problems, Ozil and Sokratis were being paid to sit at home while Mikel Arteta spoke of a mole leaking information to the outside world.

Compare that to the majority of Mr Wenger’s tenure who prided himself on the spirit of the squad. Even in the years when he no longer challenged for the title, Mr Wenger would praise the togetherness and willingness to win.

I felt when Ramsey left, he was the last one who gave us any identity.

The British group of Rambo, Wilshire, the Ox, Theo Walcott and Gibbs were not world class, but you knew they cared. A squad needs a core group like that who the youth have to look up to.

Arsenal in 2021 have great youngsters but little experience to help them

You get a sense that at the moment things are not quite right in our dressing room.

Willian’s time with us might be proof of that?

Dan