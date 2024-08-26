Are Wolves the only option now for wantaway Arsenal star?

Have Southampton made it easier for Wolves to push for a deal for wantaway Arsenal star Aaron Ramsdale?

For the better part of last week, there were rumours circulating about how there was going to be a two-horse race for Ramsdale’s services.

After losing his spot in Arsenal’s starting 11 in favour of David and the Spanish goalie getting better and better game after game, the Englishman has been desperate to save his career by finding a new home where he can afford to play week in and week out.

It has been a tough quest for the England international to find a new club, but as per a report by the Daily Mail, Wolves held talks with Arsenal over his swoop. According to the report, the Wanderers would have faced competition from Southampton to sign the Arsenal man.

Well, as transfer deadline day approached, it has now become clear that if Ramsdale leaves Arsenal, he only has one taker, Wolves.

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Southampton will sign Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow on a season-long deal. That deal certainly ends the Saints’ interest in Ramsdale.

🔴⚪️ More on Justin Bijlow exclusive story. Southampton and Feyenoord have agreed on loan deal with buy option clause to become mandatory under certain conditions. It will be based on Bijlow's appearances. pic.twitter.com/IcBA2pmooA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 25, 2024

Given the Wolves’ free run to sign Rambo, it would be intriguing to see if that deal goes through.

But certainly, the Birmingham-based side needs to make changes in their goalkeeping department as soon as possible. In just 2 games, they’ve conceded 8 goals already (2 against Arsenal and 6 against Chelsea).

Last Sunday, Jose Sa really struggled against Chelsea; he was constantly beaten at his near post, not to mention the Cole Palmer lob that caught him in a bind. Surely, if Ramsdale joins them this week, Gary O’Neil will have enough reasons to start him as early as his side’s clash against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Daniel O

