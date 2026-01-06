Are you happy that Arsenal is winning games without a prolific striker?

Arsenal have been widely regarded as the strongest team in the Premier League this season, yet their dominance has not been driven by individual goal-scoring feats. Despite sitting at the top of the table, none of their players currently feature among the top 20 leading scorers in the league. This statistic underlines a fascinating contrast between Arsenal’s collective success and their lack of a standout goalscorer.

The Gunners invested heavily in the summer to sign Viktor Gyokeres, hoping to address long-standing concerns about their attacking output. So far, the striker has scored five league goals from 18 matches, making him Arsenal’s leading scorer in the competition. While that tally is modest, it has not prevented the team from consistently picking up points and outperforming its rivals.

Goals Shared Across the Team

In contrast, the Premier League’s top scorer, Erling Haaland, has already registered 19 league goals. What is more striking is that clubs such as Brentford, Bournemouth, and Brighton all have players among the top five scorers this term. Arsenal, however, remain absent from those individual conversations despite leading the standings.

Supporters would naturally enjoy seeing one of their players competing for the Golden Boot, but this season has taken a different shape. Even reaching double figures for a single Arsenal player now appears uncertain, highlighting how goals have been spread throughout the squad rather than concentrated in one individual.

Team Success Over Individual Honours

In recent seasons, much of the discussion around Arsenal has focused on the absence of a recognised striker. Many believed that once such a player arrived, goals would flow freely. While Gyokeres has not been as clinical as expected, the team has continued to win matches, suggesting that Arteta’s system does not rely on one prolific scorer.

Ultimately, football is a team sport, and Arsenal’s results reflect that principle. Their goals have come from various positions, making them less predictable and harder to defend against. If Arsenal go on to lift the Premier League title, few will question how the goals were distributed. Success in the table outweighs individual statistics, and this season may prove that collective efficiency can be just as effective as having a single dominant goalscorer.