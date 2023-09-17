Are you happy with Arsenal Women’s bumper transfer window?

A look back at the incomings from the summer transfer window by Daisy

Arsenal women started off the summer transfer window bringing in 30-year-old Swedish international central defender Amanda Ilestedt, joining from French side PSG. Ilestedt who won the French cup during her spell in France looks to add a strong dynamic to Jonas Eidevall’s side. Having just come back from an impressive world cup where she bagged four goals for herself (winning the Bronze Boot) and helped her country take home the bronze medal in a 2-0 win against Australia, Ilestedt was the perfect pick up to bolster Arsenal Women’s backline.

Attention then turned to our attack, bringing in 29-year-old Canadian International Cloe Lacasse from Benfica to bolster our frontline. After three years at Benfica, Lacasse walks away with three League titles, three Portuguese League Cups and two Portuguese Super Cups, a proven winner. Lacasse who has already played a few games for the Arsenal women, looks to have slotted in perfectly with the squad and could be vital to our success this season.

After having a rumoured world record bid rejected in January, Eidevall and his coaching staff got their number one target, 24-year-old England International striker Alessia Russo. Joining on a free transfer from WSL rivals Manchester United, we finally got our new number 23. Helping her country reach the final of the Women’s World Cup and scoring three goals herself, Russo came back from the tournament in fine form. Making her debut for Arsenal in the Champions League against Linkoping and scoring a brace in our heartbreaking defeat to Paris FC.

In came another central defender, 23-year-old Spanish international, Laia Codina from Barcelona. Known for her strength and her ability to read the game, Codina looks to be the perfect addition to our backline. Helping her country progress all the way to the World Cup final, where she and her teammates made history, lifting the trophy for the very first time in history.

And last but certainly not least, 21-year-old Australian International, Kyra Cooney-cross from Swedish club Hammarby. Having played only a year in Sweden and most of her playing career in the Australian W-League, Arsenal looks like a huge step for her but one I think she is more than ready for. After an impressive World Cup campaign, where she got an assist in the group stages against Nigeria, she helped Australia progress to the semi-finals. Arsenal Women locking down another talented young prospect who was rumoured to be sought after by many big clubs and another Aussie to join the ranks alongside her compatriots, Steph Catley and Caitin Foord.

What’s your thoughts on our summer transfer window Gooners? Are you happy with who we’ve brought in?

Daisy Mae

COYGW!

