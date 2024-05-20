Arsenal News Arsenal Women

Are you happy with Arsenal’s 24-25 kit? Plus pics of the Women wearing it on WSL Final Day?

So it is that time of the season where the clubs start rolling out their new kits for next season, and Arsenal are no exception. Normally the new kits are showcased by the men and the Women on the last day, but this year it was only the women that wore it as the men decided to forgo the pleasure as the Premier League title race was not finally decided until after the game.

It has been praised by many fans as it is the first time the cannon has been used on it’s own on our shirts in the Premier League,

I think Adidas have got it right yet again!

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND – MAY 18: Vivianne Miedema of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion at Meadow Park on May 18, 2024 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Arsenal Women instead showcased the new 2024-25 Arsenal home kit on Saturday, when they thumped Brighton 5-0 at Meadow Park, on the WSL Final Day, with Miedema wearing it for the first and last time as an Arsenal player

Arsenal’s Dutch striker #11 Vivianne Miedema runs with the ball during the English Women’s Super League football match between Arsenal and Brighton and Hove Albion at Meadow Park, in Borehamwood, on May 18, 2024. (Photo by Glyn KIRK / AFP) (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

