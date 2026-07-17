Argentina team shocked that Tuchel didn’t use Arsenal’s stars

Thomas Tuchel surprised fans by leaving Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke on the bench for England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina.

The decision appeared to be a tactical gamble designed to disrupt Argentina and prevent the South Americans from anticipating England’s approach. Tuchel opted for a different setup in the hope of gaining a strategic advantage in one of the tournament’s biggest matches.

However, the plan ultimately failed as Argentina scored two late goals to overturn England’s 1-0 lead, condemning the Three Lions to a third-place play-off instead of a place in the World Cup final.

Tuchel’s tactical gamble fails

England looked capable of ending their long wait for a major international trophy. Instead, they suffered another painful semi-final defeat despite taking the lead during the match.

Tuchel has built a reputation as an outstanding manager, particularly in knockout football, dating back to his time in club management. His tactical flexibility has often been one of his greatest strengths, and he was confident his game plan could overcome Argentina.

The formation initially caught the South Americans by surprise, achieving part of its intended objective. However, the absence of Saka and Madueke from the starting line-up quickly became one of the major talking points after the final whistle.

Questions raised over team selection

According to Independent Sport, the South Americans were surprised that Tuchel left both Saka and Madueke on the bench, given that it is widely recognised that Argentina can struggle when opponents stretch the pitch with quick wide players.

The report suggests England failed to exploit an area that could have caused Argentina significant problems, with the pace and direct running of both wingers unavailable from the start of the contest.

The selection decision has attracted considerable scrutiny following England’s elimination, and attention will now turn to how Tuchel responds. The Three Lions will have an opportunity to finish the tournament on a positive note when they face France in the third-place play-off.

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