Argentine giants to back Arsenal in midfielder hunt

River Plate are claimed to be willing to help Arsenal complete a deal for Real Betis’s Guido Rodriguez.

The Gunners are claimed to be amongst a host of clubs keen on striking a deal to bring the midfielder in this summer.

Guido currently has a hefty £69.5 Million release clause in his contract in Spain, but his current club’s financial situation means that they are expected to accept a cut-price deal.

The Express now claims that River Plate will try to work with the North London in a bid to complete their signing, with the Primera division side set to cop their share of the transfer.

Rodriguez started his career with River Plate, making his senior debut in 2014, and River still retain the player’s training rights, of which they are keen to cash-in on.

The above report claims that Arsenal could land the midfielder for around £43.5 Million this summer, while Estadio Deportivo claim we are one of those to have shown the most interest in his signature at present.

Arsenal are expected to bring in another midfielder this summer, with Dani Ceballos set to return to Real Madrid when his loan finishes at the end of the campaign.

Could Rodriguez be the perfect partner for Partey next season?

