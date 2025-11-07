Arne Slot admits Arsenal has been an exception this season

Liverpool will travel to Manchester City this weekend in the Premier League, and Arne Slot has reflected on the challenges teams face in away fixtures, highlighting Arsenal as an exception. Most clubs have struggled to secure points on the road this season, but the Gunners have performed consistently well both at home and away, a factor that has contributed to their position at the top of the table after ten games.

Mikel Arteta has worked with a determined group of players who have shown clear improvement since the start of the season. Their level of performance, both individually and collectively, has risen, and the team has demonstrated the ability to compete for trophies. This weekend’s results could further impact the title race, especially if Liverpool and Manchester City are unable to be separated. A strong showing from Arsenal in their upcoming away game at Sunderland could also widen the gap between them and their closest rivals.

Arsenal’s Road Form

Arsenal’s away performances have been a standout feature of their campaign. Aside from a loss to Liverpool, they have largely dominated on the road, impressing fans and neutral observers alike. The team’s resilience and ability to maintain high performance levels away from home underline their strength and tactical discipline under Arteta’s guidance. This consistency has led many to believe that the Gunners will continue their successful run and secure positive results in future away matches.

Slot on Away Challenges

As Liverpool prepares for their clash with Manchester City, Slot acknowledged the difficulty of playing away games in the Premier League. As quoted by Metro Sport, he said: “Every away game is difficult, City have felt that this season because they have lost two away games and we have lost away games. Arsenal have been the exception this season, although they did lose to us away.”

Slot’s remarks highlight how unusual Arsenal’s consistent form away from home has been in comparison to other top teams. The Gunners’ ability to perform under pressure on the road sets them apart and reinforces their position as serious contenders in the league.

