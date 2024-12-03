Arne Slot admits Arsenal, Man Cty, or even Chelsea can catch Liverpool in title race

This season has started well for Liverpool, and nothing can change that.Last week they beat Real Madrid 2-0, and Sunday night they also managed a 2-0 win over Manchester City. Surely, they’re not relying on luck; they’ve just been at their best.

For us Gooners, Liverpool’s resurgence isn’t what we expected; we never imagined they’d be a threat to our Gunners’ title charge.Having said that, Gooners would be interested in hearing Arne Slot’s thoughts on the recent significant victories his team has achieved. Instead of raving about how outstanding his side has been, he interestingly insinuates that in the long run those wins won’t mean much if they can’t be consistent.

The Dutch tactician suggests that consistency is the key to ending the season in glory, as the wins they’ve registered in the last 7 days are something other top teams like Arsenal can achieve.

“We’re really happy with these two wins,” Slot said, “but we also understand if we want to achieve more, then winning once or twice—even against these big teams—is not enough to win anything in the end of the season.

“I think if you want to win anything, it’s more about the consistency. A few teams maybe have beat City or Madrid once in a while, but it’s not about winning once or twice against them; it’s all about consistency.

“These teams—like Madrid and City but also Arsenal, and I saw Chelsea today—are all capable of the kind of winning streak we have had, so it’s about consistency, keeping the players fit, keeping them with energy.”

With 25 league match days remaining, Liverpool is wise to understand that, despite their nine-point lead in the title race, they cannot guarantee a successful season.

Injury can strike, and form can drop; as we’ve seen the last few seasons, one can have a huge PL lead and still lose it. Consistency is key.

They may have beaten Real Madrid and Manchester City, but if Newcastle and Everton can deny them points, those wins won’t matter. As the Reds seek consistency, we hope the Gunners can too.

Wins over Nottingham Forest, Sporting CP, and West Ham should lay the foundation for us sustaining that winning run we crave. Slot thinks we can go on a winning streak; why don’t we prove him right?

