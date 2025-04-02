Arne Slot admits Liverpool’s lead will keep fluctuating as Arsenal chase them down

Liverpool’s manager, Arne Slot, would have certainly felt the pressure mounting as he watched Arsenal close the gap at the top of the Premier League after their solid victory over Fulham. The Gunners’ performance served as a reminder of the relentless competition Liverpool faces, especially with the form Arsenal has been showing recently. With the Premier League title race heating up, Slot’s side now faces Everton in a crucial match, needing all three points to maintain their 12-point lead at the summit.

The victory over Fulham was a necessary one for Arsenal, who needed to secure the points in order to keep their title aspirations alive. Arsenal showed they can perform under pressure, and with players like Bukayo Saka back from injury, the Gunners are looking stronger than ever. If they can build momentum from this result, they could indeed go on a fantastic winning streak, putting even more pressure on Liverpool and potentially overtaking them in the race for the title.

As Slot prepares his team for their clash with Everton, he knows the stakes are high. Liverpool cannot afford to drop points, especially with Arsenal lurking just behind them. Everton, despite their struggles, always prove to be a tough opponent for the top clubs, and the reverse fixture earlier in the season was a reminder of the difficulties they present. Slot’s side will need to be at their best to avoid a slip-up.

Ahead of the match, Slot acknowledged the fluctuating nature of leads in the Premier League. As quoted by Mirror Football, he said, “I said before the break that it was a big positive that our advantage at the top of the table had increased but at the same time we are all aware that these kind of leads are always likely to fluctuate, particularly in a league which is as competitive as the Premier League.”

Slot’s words reflect the awareness that Liverpool’s position at the top is far from secure, and Arsenal’s recent form will undoubtedly add to the pressure on Liverpool. Slot’s strategy must focus not only on his team’s performance but also on keeping Arsenal at bay. For Arsenal, the goal is simple: continue winning their matches and keep applying pressure. Every three points brings them closer to their target, and if they can maintain their form, Liverpool will be under significant pressure in the coming weeks.

______________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…