Arne Slot agrees with Luis Enrique on what Arsenal is really good at 

Arne Slot has praised Arsenal for their defensive organisation and effectiveness without possession, agreeing with comments previously made by Luis Enrique ahead of the Champions League final.

Enrique recently described Arsenal as the best defensive side in the world when playing without the ball, highlighting the discipline and structure that have helped the Gunners enjoy such a successful season under Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal Defensive Strength Recognised

Paris Saint-Germain are fully aware of the challenge they face against Arsenal in a final where the winner takes everything. The French side are expected to encounter a much tougher contest than in their previous Champions League final appearance, when they defeated Inter Milan 5-0 in a dominant display.

Despite PSG possessing one of the most dangerous attacking units in European football, there is growing recognition that Arsenal are not a side easily overwhelmed. The Gunners have earned praise throughout the season for their tactical discipline, defensive stability and ability to frustrate elite opposition.

Slot Agrees With Luis Enrique

Many observers are backing Arsenal to lift the trophy, although PSG’s attacking quality means they remain capable of causing problems for any team in Europe. Arsenal’s defensive organisation is therefore expected to play a decisive role in determining the outcome of the final.

According to the Metro, Slot admitted that Arsenal’s work without the ball has impressed him greatly and echoed Enrique’s earlier assessment of the team.

He said: “‘First of all, because it’s the first time in 30 years that a team had 40 per cent of their goals they had from set pieces. I think Luis Enrique said, and I completely agree with him, they are maybe by far the best team off the ball in our league but I also think in Europe.’”

Arsenal will now aim to translate that defensive strength into success on the biggest stage as they prepare for one of the most important matches in the club’s recent history.