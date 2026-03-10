Arne Slot impressed with Arsenal’s performance this season despite summer changes

Arne Slot has acknowledged Arsenal’s impressive consistency this season, praising the club for maintaining its level despite making several changes to the squad during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool entered the current campaign as the reigning Premier League champions after securing the title last term. However, the club made a number of adjustments to its squad at the end of that successful season, and the team has struggled to maintain the same level of performance since then.

The Reds invested heavily in new signings, including Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz, in an attempt to strengthen their squad. Despite those additions, Liverpool has found it difficult to match the form it displayed in previous seasons.

Liverpool facing challenges after changes

As a result, Slot has come under increasing pressure, with questions raised about the team’s ability to replicate their previous success. The manager has pointed to the squad changes as a factor, explaining that new players often require time to adapt and build chemistry with teammates already at the club.

Integrating several new signings into an established team can present challenges, particularly when expectations remain high following a title-winning campaign. Liverpool’s current difficulties illustrate how squad transitions can affect performance, even when the players involved possess significant quality.

Arsenal praised for stability

In contrast, Arsenal also made notable additions during the summer transfer window. Mikel Arteta strengthened his squad by bringing in players such as Martin Zubimendi and Viktor Gyokeres, both of whom have become regular contributors to the team.

Despite incorporating new faces, Arsenal have managed to maintain stability and cohesion within their squad. The Gunners have adapted quickly to the presence of their new signings, continuing to deliver consistent performances that have kept them firmly in contention for the league title.

Their ability to integrate new players while maintaining a high level of performance has earned praise from observers across the game.

Speaking as quoted by Empire of the Kop, Slot said, “The way Arsenal has done in the summer period by signing so many good players and then still playing the football they do… they improved even more.”

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…