Arne Slot “not getting carried away” despite Liverpool’s 9-point gap over Arsenal, City and Chelsea

Arne Slot, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool has started the season brightly, with 8 points clear at the top of the table and 9 points ahead of our Gunners.

12 games into the season, the Reds boast of 10 wins, a draw, and a loss. Clearly they’re having a better season than our Gunners, who’ve recorded 6 wins, 4 draws, and 2 losses.

To some, it might seem challenging for our Gunners to narrow the 9-point gap with the Reds; even if they embark on a winning streak, they still require the Reds to concede points. Can the Reds believe their large lead puts them out of reach?

Arne Slot, the Liverpool boss, believes they must work hard. He acknowledges that they have achieved results so far, but acknowledges that in some games, they were fortunate to secure narrow victories. He holds the belief that securing a commanding lead is not as challenging as winning the league, citing Arsenal’s similar situation from last season. To him, while it’s nice that they’re where they are, it doesn’t mean much at the moment.

He said: “We know what we have to put into it to get this lead that we have at the moment and to get these wins.

“There were maybe one or two games for us that were wins by a big margin, but the rest were all by a small margin.

“We know how difficult it is to win a game and these players have been longer in the Premier League than I’ve been.

“But, I think, it was last season – even later on in the season – that Arsenal led by eight points and City came back.

“You know if you face Arsenal, City, Chelsea and all these other teams – Tottenham were great (vs. City) – they are all able to win so many games in a row.

“It’s nice to have this position but we are definitely not getting carried away.”

Such remarks are precisely the motivation our Gunners require. Liverpool continues to doubt their ability to win the league, but we have faith in our own abilities. We aspire to win the league, and our rivals’ lack of confidence in their title chances should serve as a motivating factor. To win, you have to believe you will.

Remember after the Manchester City and Arsenal 2-2 draw, Manuel Akanji was bullish they were going to once again win the league. If Liverpool continues to doubt their chances of winning the league, they will undoubtedly falter, and when they do, let’s hope that Arsenal will emerge victorious.

Darren N

