Arne Slot Liverpool coach
Arsenal News Gooner News

Arne Slot not surprised Arsenal failed to beat Crystal Palace

Arne Slot

Liverpool’s players and coaching staff tuned in together to watch Arsenal’s midweek clash with Crystal Palace, hopeful that the Eagles could hand them an unexpected title boost. With the Premier League title race reaching its climax, a Crystal Palace win would have confirmed Liverpool as champions even before their upcoming fixture against Tottenham. However, the match ended in a draw, meaning the Reds must now secure at least a point at Anfield this weekend to seal the title.

Crystal Palace had no pressing need to win the game, as they are safe from relegation and face an FA Cup match this weekend. That gave manager Oliver Glasner the freedom to rotate his squad. Yet the Eagles still turned in an inspired performance at the Emirates, frustrating the Gunners and coming close to stealing all three points.

Trossard v Palace
(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Watching the action unfold, Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted he was not shocked by the final outcome, despite having different expectations before kick-off. He praised Palace’s tenacity and composure, highlighting the unpredictable nature of English football. As he said via Goal.com: “It was different. Normally when you watch a game of football, you are either alone or with family or friends. But we watched it all together. Before the game, I would have been surprised if the game ended in a draw. But during the game, I wasn’t because Crystal Palace again showed what this league is all about. It was a very good performance from them as a team and there were a few very good individual performances as well.”

Liverpool may have hoped for outside help to clinch the title early, but relying on other teams rarely ends well in football.

The result leaves Liverpool in control of its own destiny. With one game standing between them and the Premier League crown, the Reds know that a focused and disciplined performance against Tottenham will see them crowned champions on home soil. While they did not get the favour they hoped for from Palace, their title charge remains firmly in their own hands.

______________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Gabriel Magalhaes
Arsenal facing a serious fight to keep injured star at the Emirates
Emirates Stadium
Arsenal and PSG locked in a battle behind the scenes ahead of first leg
Arda Guler
Blow for Arsenal as Real Madrid prepares to use their target in a swap deal
Posted by

Tags Arne Slot

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors