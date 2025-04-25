Arne Slot not surprised Arsenal failed to beat Crystal Palace

Liverpool’s players and coaching staff tuned in together to watch Arsenal’s midweek clash with Crystal Palace, hopeful that the Eagles could hand them an unexpected title boost. With the Premier League title race reaching its climax, a Crystal Palace win would have confirmed Liverpool as champions even before their upcoming fixture against Tottenham. However, the match ended in a draw, meaning the Reds must now secure at least a point at Anfield this weekend to seal the title.

Crystal Palace had no pressing need to win the game, as they are safe from relegation and face an FA Cup match this weekend. That gave manager Oliver Glasner the freedom to rotate his squad. Yet the Eagles still turned in an inspired performance at the Emirates, frustrating the Gunners and coming close to stealing all three points.

Watching the action unfold, Liverpool boss Arne Slot admitted he was not shocked by the final outcome, despite having different expectations before kick-off. He praised Palace’s tenacity and composure, highlighting the unpredictable nature of English football. As he said via Goal.com: “It was different. Normally when you watch a game of football, you are either alone or with family or friends. But we watched it all together. Before the game, I would have been surprised if the game ended in a draw. But during the game, I wasn’t because Crystal Palace again showed what this league is all about. It was a very good performance from them as a team and there were a few very good individual performances as well.”

Liverpool may have hoped for outside help to clinch the title early, but relying on other teams rarely ends well in football.

The result leaves Liverpool in control of its own destiny. With one game standing between them and the Premier League crown, the Reds know that a focused and disciplined performance against Tottenham will see them crowned champions on home soil. While they did not get the favour they hoped for from Palace, their title charge remains firmly in their own hands.