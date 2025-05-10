Arne Slot reveals why Arsenal will take Liverpool game seriously

Arsenal will visit Liverpool this weekend, after being eliminated from the Champions League, and now their focus shifts solely to the remaining Premier League fixtures. For weeks, the team had their eyes set on a successful European campaign, but their exit has left them with the task of securing a strong finish in the domestic league.

Liverpool’s Title Victory

Liverpool, having already secured the Premier League title with four games to spare, will now be the recipients of a guard of honour from Arsenal. The Reds’ triumph handed them an easy path to the title, with Arsenal failing to keep pace in the final stretch of the campaign. Many had tipped Arsenal to be the champions this season, but their failure to capitalise has left their supporters disappointed once again.

While Arsenal’s season has not gone as planned, the team will be keen to end the campaign on a high and ensure their fans have reasons to smile for the upcoming season. Avoiding defeat at Anfield would be a vital step towards maintaining morale and proving they still have what it takes to compete.

Arsenal’s Motivation

Despite their struggles this season, Arsenal still have something to play for. According to Arne Slot, there is motivation for the Gunners to finish as high as possible in the league, as Slot suggests they would prefer to finish second rather than third or fourth. As quoted by Arsenal Media, he said:

“Both teams will look forward to playing this game, so it’s difficult to predict. There is a little bit at stake for Arsenal as I presume they would rather finish second than third or fourth. It’s difficult to predict if it will be edgy but it is a game to look forward to.”

With Liverpool already crowned champions, Arsenal will want to show they still have the quality to compete, and securing a positive result at Anfield would be a crucial step in rebuilding confidence for next season.

