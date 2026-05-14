Arne Slot says Arsenal is winning the league after mastering the low-block

Arne Slot has spoken about the defensive approach adopted by many teams in the Premier League, admitting he remains surprised when opponents choose to play cautiously, particularly against his side.

The comments come during a season in which Arsenal are strongly expected to secure the Premier League title. Mikel Arteta’s team have received criticism from some observers for their pragmatic style of play and their reliance on defensive organisation during important matches.

Despite those criticisms, Arsenal have consistently demonstrated impressive defensive discipline throughout the campaign. Their solidity at the back has been one of the defining features of their season and has helped establish them as one of the strongest teams in world football.

The Gunners’ defensive strength has played a major role in their progress to the Champions League final while also placing them in a commanding position in the Premier League title race. Arsenal have shown an ability to adapt their style depending on the demands of each match, something many successful sides have done throughout football history.

Arsenal Praised For Defensive Strength

Although some critics have questioned Arsenal’s style of play, results remain the most important factor in elite football. Teams that win major honours are rarely judged solely on entertainment value once trophies have been secured.

Arteta’s side has continued to focus on winning matches in whatever manner is required, whether through attacking dominance or disciplined defending. Their tactical flexibility has allowed them to remain competitive across multiple competitions throughout the season.

Arsenal’s defensive resilience has also earned praise from figures across the game, with many recognising the level of organisation and commitment required to defend consistently well at the highest level.

Slot Defends Arsenal Approach

According to the Metro, Slot acknowledged that Arsenal’s defensive qualities are one of the main reasons they are expected to become Premier League champions this season.

He said: “The team that is going to win the league, at least I assume, I think Arsenal is going to win the league, is a team that has large spells in a game where they have to defend in a low block and they do that really well by the way, that’s also one of the reasons why they’re going to win the league.

“You have to sometimes accept you don’t want this but if the other team has the ball but you have to defend, which is quite common in football.”

Slot’s comments highlight the growing recognition of Arsenal’s defensive quality as they move closer to winning major honours this season.

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