Arne Slot shows his class as he defends Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli has faced widespread criticism after an incident involving Conor Bradley during Arsenal’s match against Liverpool. The Arsenal forward was seen pushing the Liverpool defender off the pitch at a moment when Bradley was injured, prompting a strong reaction from supporters and commentators alike. The situation quickly became a talking point, particularly given the context of a tightly contested game and the intensity of the closing stages.
Bradley sustained the injury while attempting to make a clearance and subsequently moved himself back onto the pitch, a scenario often associated with delaying tactics late in matches. With Arsenal pressing for a winning goal, Martinelli intervened by pushing Bradley off the playing area, leading to Liverpool players immediately surrounding the Brazilian in defence of their teammate. Bradley was later taken off on a stretcher, underlining the seriousness of the injury and further fuelling debate around Martinelli’s actions.
Reaction to the incident
Following the match, Martinelli was criticised heavily across social media platforms, with many interpreting his behaviour as unsporting. Critics argued that regardless of the circumstances, any contact with an injured player was unacceptable. Liverpool supporters, neutral observers and several pundits shared the view that the incident reflected poorly on the Arsenal forward.
However, there was also recognition that Martinelli may not have been aware of the severity of Bradley’s injury at the time. His actions appeared driven by a desire to restart play quickly, with Arsenal in urgent pursuit of a decisive goal. This context has been cited by some as a mitigating factor, although it has not quelled the wider criticism.
Arne Slot’s response
Liverpool manager Arne Slot offered a more measured perspective when asked about the incident after the game, according to Sky Sports. Defending Martinelli, Slot said, “I don’t know Gabriel Martinelli, but he comes across as a nice guy. The problem for him, and it’s a problem in general in football, is that there is so much time-wasting in the final parts of games that sometimes you can be annoyed when you want to score a goal and you feel a player is pretending to be injured. I’m 100 per cent sure if he knew what the injury might be, he wouldn’t do that.”
Slot’s sensible comments explain the broader issue of player frustration in high-pressure moments, while offering a reminder of the importance of perspective and understanding in such situations.
Slot might have shown his but unfortunately Martinelli showed his lack of class.
Martinelli was wrong…..straight and simple…and he has done the right thing to apologise….
But dont criticise him for his sense of urgency and wanting to score a winning goal….
On the night , our team collectively lacked that sense of urgency esp in the second half. We let Pool have the ball.
The substitutions in the second half did help us to finish well…….
I missed this incident as I left directly on 90 minutes with a train to catch in snowy conditions in the midlands. It goes without saying that Martinelli didn’t cover himself in glory by his actions, and Slot was diplomatic considering the severity of the injury to Bradley.
What I would like to add to the argument is the play acting and general cheating that goes on in professional football. I don’t recall it being so bad way back when, but it is a blight now.
At half time I was pleasantly surprised about the spirit in which the match was played. Very little in the way of fouls and it was so different from the Villa game that was awash with players wasting time, going to ground, clutching imaginary injuries etc.
The second half was different and there were a couple of instances from Liverpool, and one involving Martinelli being injured that changed the way I looked at the game. Can’t remember the Liverpool player who was prostate in our area for ages and play carried on. I think Gabby checked on him but then headed off up the field. Eventually, he began to feel better and by the time the trainers came on, was walking wounded and came back on. You would think he had broken his leg at the beginning.
This was followed by another instance where a Pool player hit the ground and was helped to his feet.by an Arsenal player, and he threw a wobbly. Right as rain of course, but it was a shame. Then Martinelli went to ground and it was the same as situation no.1.
I am sorry to be long winded, but these incidents in a 45 minute period show exactly why there is so little sympathy for genuine injuries. Martinelli clearly overstepped the mark, but Slot was absolutely right, that this scourge has to be stamped out. It is ruining the game and it may have been this injury to Bradley that brings about a change.
Good on Slot,but Martinelli was out of line.Our rivalry with Liverpool over the years has been based on mutual respect,which does not apply to certain other Clubs.I hope the actions of Martinelli does not change our relations with Liverpool and, more importantly, i hope young Bradley recovers quickly.