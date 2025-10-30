Arne Slot slammed over “diabolical” Arsenal comments

Arne Slot has been criticised for his recent comments about Arsenal’s set-pieces, with his remarks described as “diabolical.”
The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League following an impressive run of form. Their 2025-26 season has been defined by a rock-solid defensive record and their extraordinary success from set-pieces. In fact, the majority of Arsenal’s goals this campaign have come from dead-ball situations.
Such has been their efficiency in that area that they remain top of the table despite having one of the league’s lowest tallies for open-play goals. While many have praised their tactical precision, others have questioned whether it is sustainable and what it says about their attacking balance.
Slot’s set-piece comments spark backlash
Liverpool, in contrast, have struggled to defend set-pieces this season and have conceded a significant number of goals from those situations. Speaking recently about his side’s weakness, Slot appeared to compare Liverpool’s struggles with Arsenal’s strength.
As reported by the Evening Standard, Slot said: “If you’d tell me that we’ve conceded 40 per cent of our goals from set-pieces, and the number one in the league has scored 60% of their goals from set-pieces, and we’re still one point behind that team, I would probably think, ‘It’s not even that bad!’”
That one-point gap has since grown to seven, and Slot’s remarks have not aged well.
Anders Limpar defends Arsenal’s approach
Former Arsenal winger Anders Limpar has now hit back at the Liverpool manager, calling his comments ill-judged and dismissive. He said: “It’s just an excuse, he can’t say that as an opposition manager. It doesn’t really matter how you win games so long as you win games. Over the long run, you have to play all the best teams. To be criticised for scoring from set-pieces or not, it’s a diabolical thing to talk about in my opinion.”
Since those comments, Liverpool’s form has dipped further. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup fourth round and have now lost six of their last seven games. Arsenal have taken full advantage of their slump, extending their lead at the top.
The challenge now is for Mikel Arteta’s side to sustain their dominance and make sure their momentum translates into silverware come May.
Do you agree with Anders Limpar that Slot’s comments were out of order, or was the Liverpool boss simply defending his team’s struggles?
Benjamin Kenneth
I still Believe pool are still a top side
I still think they are suffering from post striker syndrome which is they sold 2 top performers for the prem when they didn’t need too. Lost jotta RIP..
Brought 1 in who is firing and one who has been plagued with injuries
When he said his piece he and us wouldn’t never foreseen the drop off in form coming.
City had a problem last season but pep was smart enough to keep his thoughts to him self
They did come strong the second half of the season but to little to late. I still expect pool to come strong at some point but hopefully it will be to little to late.
For us it is about winning. Picking up 3 points and maximising the pain for them every time they drop points. How we do that is winning with fluid football, set pieces or winning dirty. No one with afc will care and we will leave the rest to make the excuses
Its all about points on the board and come May 2026 we have enough to ensure we are champions once again.
No one will ever looks back and say they weren’t worthy champions because 60% of goals came from set pieces and not open play
Onwards and upwards
In my opinion, there’s nothing wrong with Slot’s comment
However, I don’t think Liverpool can win EPL this season, because they made a big mistake in the last transfer window
They should’ve:
– Signed at least one inverted RW since Salah has already been 33 years old
– Got an inverted LW of Luis Diaz’s caliber
– And signed a better CB since Van Dijk is 34 years old and Konate is moving to Real Madrid
@Gai imo, ASlot comment seem like a slubtle dig over Arsenal performance. This is Epl, no one would care about “How it was achieved” If Arsenal win the league this season.
Coaches in Epl are devicing various tactics to get result. In one of Arteta’s interview he said “his team must have various ways of scoring”. Imo, that’s been genius.
Epl is highly competitive and ASlot is no PepG who won Epl over a period of 4 seasons. interestingly, Arsenal’s only loss came through Liverpool sublime Setpiece. ASlot should learn.
Yup, Slot should’ve been more humble since he won EPL with Klopp’s squad and got overwhelmed by the competition after some players underperformed
It is more of him downplaying his team poor form. Liverpool would have failed to defend their premier league title by early 2026!
It seems to me that Slot is feeling the pressure having made signings I presume – of his choice- to continue the dominance of last season and so far that outcome couldn’t be further from what pundits and fans expected.
Liverpool may well begin to click but their recent league results have seriously damaged their chances
It’s noticeable that Slot is busy making excuses- similar in fact to our own manager was accused of last season. The one thing I’ve learned from following Arsenal and football in general, is that success and disappointment is cyclical.
It’s a big game for Liverpool this coming weekend. Although it’s a home game, Aston Villa have improved so it could be banana skin and pile on even more pressure.
Strangely enough, our only defeat this season came at Liverpool, where a top class set piece saw them beat us 1-0.
I don’t recollect Slott complaining about that and the likes of Carragher etc just lauded the outcome!!
Funny old game!!
As usual, spot-on Ken without causing a stir. This is how rational old men behave.
Slot’s entire tactic last season was “Play the ball to Salah and he’ll score.We win the game”. I know I’ve oversimplified but that was it. Salah contributed to more than half of Liverpool goals.
Bottom line is teams will rely heavily on what works for them and there’s nothing wrong with that.
I’m starting to feel like Liverpool’s win last season was a result of Klopp’s decade long work and it’s only now we’re starting to see Slot’s work.
Not sure what he said that was so diabolical 😂.