Arne Slot slammed over “diabolical” Arsenal comments

Arne Slot has been criticised for his recent comments about Arsenal’s set-pieces, with his remarks described as “diabolical.”

The Gunners currently sit top of the Premier League following an impressive run of form. Their 2025-26 season has been defined by a rock-solid defensive record and their extraordinary success from set-pieces. In fact, the majority of Arsenal’s goals this campaign have come from dead-ball situations.

Such has been their efficiency in that area that they remain top of the table despite having one of the league’s lowest tallies for open-play goals. While many have praised their tactical precision, others have questioned whether it is sustainable and what it says about their attacking balance.

Slot’s set-piece comments spark backlash

Liverpool, in contrast, have struggled to defend set-pieces this season and have conceded a significant number of goals from those situations. Speaking recently about his side’s weakness, Slot appeared to compare Liverpool’s struggles with Arsenal’s strength.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Slot said: “If you’d tell me that we’ve conceded 40 per cent of our goals from set-pieces, and the number one in the league has scored 60% of their goals from set-pieces, and we’re still one point behind that team, I would probably think, ‘It’s not even that bad!’”

That one-point gap has since grown to seven, and Slot’s remarks have not aged well.

Anders Limpar defends Arsenal’s approach

Former Arsenal winger Anders Limpar has now hit back at the Liverpool manager, calling his comments ill-judged and dismissive. He said: “It’s just an excuse, he can’t say that as an opposition manager. It doesn’t really matter how you win games so long as you win games. Over the long run, you have to play all the best teams. To be criticised for scoring from set-pieces or not, it’s a diabolical thing to talk about in my opinion.”

Since those comments, Liverpool’s form has dipped further. They suffered a 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup fourth round and have now lost six of their last seven games. Arsenal have taken full advantage of their slump, extending their lead at the top.

The challenge now is for Mikel Arteta’s side to sustain their dominance and make sure their momentum translates into silverware come May.

Do you agree with Anders Limpar that Slot’s comments were out of order, or was the Liverpool boss simply defending his team’s struggles?

Benjamin Kenneth

