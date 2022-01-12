Are Arsenal finally going to say goodbye to Kolasinac?

Kolasinac will soon be off our books!

It seems as though another one of our fringe player looks to be on his way out, for free!

Reports in The Sun state that Sead Kolasinac will be on his way out in the summer, or maybe on a loan deal first, potentially France bound to join Saliba and Guendouzi at Marseille.

Although let’s not get too happy Gooners because it doesn’t look like we will get a fee for him being sold, but I guess some Gooners will take no fee and having him off our books than keeping him and wasting a wage on him when he barely gets in the team.

I remember when he first joined us in 2017 he thrived on the left hand side, although not the best at defending he was great attacking wise, occasionally chipping in with a few goals here and there.

But his hulk like frame meant players struggled to get past him, either that or they were scared to try, in case they were bundled to the ground.

However his decline in performance over the last few years saw him sent out on loan in 2020 to Schalke 04, where he appeared 17 times and scored one goal but during his time there he was appointed team captain under the head coach Christian Gross.

He returned to North London in 2021 but due to injuries and underperforming he has barely kicked a ball for us this season, appearing just twice.

It seems as though he declined a little while after the carjacking incident alongside then teammate Mesut Ozil back in 2019, where he chased the thieves away with a baton while trying to protect Ozil and the passengers in the car.

But who can blame them for not being entirely the same after that. I know if that happened to me I wouldn’t be the same!

It wasn’t all bad for Kolasinac though, because if he does leave he walks away with the 2017 Community Shield and 2019 FA Cup to his name.

But if we can swap him for William Saliba I know I won’t be complaining.

Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_