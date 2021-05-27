Arsena linked with offer for Liverpool midfielder

Georginio Wijnaldum is believed to extremely close to joining Barcelona on a free transfer this summer, but Arsenal could well have tabled their own offer for his signature.

The Gunners are definitely in need of midfield additions this summer, with Dani Ceballos having returned to Real Madrid following his second loan spell with the club, while you could argue that we have been light in that area of the pitch throughout the campaign.

Wijnaldum would no doubt be a great option for us if we could attract him to quit Anfield in favour of such a move, and while he does appear to be on the verge of a move to the Camp Nou, Sport.s claims that two English clubs are also in the hunt.

HITC believes that Arsenal are likely to be one of those un-named sides, claiming that both Mo Elneny and Granit Xhaka could well depart this summer also.

They also relate the potential signing as similar to deals of late which have allowed Willian, Cedric Soares and David Luiz arriving despite their advancing years.

Could Wijnaldum consider a move to the Emirates if the contract was right? Would Wijnaldum and Partey be the ideal partnership in midfield?

Patrick