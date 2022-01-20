Arsenal 0-1 Manchester United – Disappointing Arsenal Women continue losing streak

Is Eidevall’s charm rubbing off?

After such a strong winning start to his Arsenal reign you would be forgiven for being excited about Jonas Eidevall’s appointment and where the club could go.

But after the last few games where he has now lost that winning streak, the charm seems to be wearing off.

And it is just going from bad to worse for the Arsenal Women at the moment.

Coming off of the back of a shock 2-0 loss to Brighton in their first Women’s Super League game of 2022, they suffered another shock, this time a 1-0 loss to the hands of Manchester United in the Quarter-finals of the Continental Cup.

It was 0-0 for 85 minutes and you could just tell that the next goal would be the only goal and the winner,. Sure enough after Jen Beattie gave away a silly free kick the ball was whipped in and Alessia Russo got her head to it to put United ahead,and that goal was enough for United to win the game.

To be honest it was another poor game from Arsenal so they can’t have any complaints. If you don’t score you don’t have a chance to win.

And the game was full of fouls and sloppy play. We have definitely lost our crisp, fast paced play that we had at the start of the season that’s for sure.

Even the return of Leah Williamson after a lengthy injury and the strong line up that included Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Nikita Parris was not enough to help Arsenal to a win.

That is now three losses in a row after they fell to a 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim in December and it is clear that something has definitely gone wrong somewhere.

Whatever it is if Eidevall doesn’t address it soon Arsenal can end up in big trouble which will undo all of their hard work from the start of the season!

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_